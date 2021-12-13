Business
Hairatan customs officials record increase in export volumes
Balkh Customs officials said Sunday that export volumes from Afghanistan to central Asian countries via Hairatan port have increased considerably in recent weeks.
According to officials, hundreds of cargo trucks loaded with pine nuts, raisins, almonds, and potatoes have crossed the border in the last solar month.
Officials said in order to handle the increase in vehicles they have extended their working hours from 8 to 13 hours a day and that they are processing 600 vehicles a day.
“The export level is excellent. We sent 937 vehicles loaded with pine nuts, almonds, raisins, and potatoes recently. Efforts are underway to increase the export volume,” said Mawalawi Mohammad Matin, head of Balkh Custom’s Office.
Members of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment meanwhile said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has assisted traders in the province and that they ironed out problems with some neighboring countries.
“Exports have increased against the past,” said Asadullah Asadi, acting head of the chamber.
“We had some problems with neighbors that have now been solved,” he said.
Balkh Chamber of Industries and Mines said that some factories have resumed operations in the province in recent weeks.
“We had almost 500 factories in Balkh, most of them stopped, but now some factories resumed their activities; we are optimistic for the future,” said Sayed Ismail Hussaini, a member of the chamber.
Business
Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health
Donors agreed on Friday to transfer $280 million from a frozen, trust fund to the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF to support nutrition and health in Afghanistan, the World Bank said as it seeks to help a country facing famine and economic collapse.
The World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund will this year give $180 million to WFP to scale up food security and nutrition operations and $100 million to UNICEF to provide essential health services, the bank said in a statement, Reuters reported.
The money would aim to support food security and health programs in Afghanistan.
The United States and other donors cut off financial aid on which Afghanistan became dependent during 20 years of war and more than $9 billion of the country’s hard currency assets were frozen.
The United Nations is warning that nearly 23 million people – about 55% of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country.
“This decision is the first step to repurpose funds in the ARTF portfolio to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time,” the bank said, saying the agencies had presence on the ground to deliver services directly to Afghans in line “with their own policies and procedures.”
“These ARTF funds will enable UNICEF to provide 12.5 million people with basic and essential health services and vaccinate 1 million people, while WFP will be able to provide 2.7 million people with food assistance and nearly 840,000 mothers and children with nutrition assistance,” it added.
Business
Afghan pine nuts worth $700 million smuggled abroad
The Afghanistan Pine Nuts Production Union said on Monday hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Afghan products and produce including sought-after pine nuts have been smuggled out of the country over the past few years due to the lack of control.
According to union officials, pine nuts worth about $700 million have been smuggled out of the country since April alone, the start of this solar year.
“Pine nuts worth $700 million have been smuggled to other countries and have been sold on world markets under the name of other countries,” said Mahbubullah Gardezi, head of the union.
Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock meanwhile said that 1,000 tons of Afghan pine nuts have been exported legally to China since trade resumed between the two countries last month.
However, Mirwais Hajizada, the deputy head of the chamber, said: “The [volume] of exports doesn’t meet our expectations.”
Economists have in turn called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the export of pine nuts and support national traders.
Business
Afghan currency hits new low against the US dollar
Afghanistan’s national currency, the Afghani, lost significant value against the US dollar on Tuesday trading at a dismal 100 AFN to the dollar.
This was against Monday’s rate of 96.9 AFN to the dollar.
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s Central Bank, said in a statement that the stronger US dollar, as well as the high demand for dollars in Afghanistan, has caused the sharp drop in the value of the AFN.
The Bank in turn called on the public to only use Afghani’s in daily trade transactions in order to help stabilize the national currency.
Economists have said the drop in value of the AFN will directly impact the lives of Afghans, who are already struggling under a collapsing economy.
They said the weak Afghani will lead to an increase in the price of raw materials, fuel, and food supplies as most of these products are imported and paid for in US dollars.
Members of the public have meanwhile also raised concerns about the banking services in the country which have still not returned to normal following the collapse of the previous government.
Banking clients have for months been forced to queue for hours to draw money from banks – which sometimes run out of cash.
“It is too crowded; we came at 3am and already there were 200 people [waiting in line]… after three or four days of waiting you manage to withdraw money,” said Mawlana, a resident of Kabul.
Last month, the Central Bank eased restrictions on withdrawals, allowing people to withdraw up to $400 or 30,000 Afghanis a week and up to $1,200 or 100,000 Afghani per month.
