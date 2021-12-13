Hairatan customs officials record increase in export volumes

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2021)

Balkh Customs officials said Sunday that export volumes from Afghanistan to central Asian countries via Hairatan port have increased considerably in recent weeks.

According to officials, hundreds of cargo trucks loaded with pine nuts, raisins, almonds, and potatoes have crossed the border in the last solar month.

Officials said in order to handle the increase in vehicles they have extended their working hours from 8 to 13 hours a day and that they are processing 600 vehicles a day.

“The export level is excellent. We sent 937 vehicles loaded with pine nuts, almonds, raisins, and potatoes recently. Efforts are underway to increase the export volume,” said Mawalawi Mohammad Matin, head of Balkh Custom’s Office.

Members of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment meanwhile said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has assisted traders in the province and that they ironed out problems with some neighboring countries.

“Exports have increased against the past,” said Asadullah Asadi, acting head of the chamber.

“We had some problems with neighbors that have now been solved,” he said.

Balkh Chamber of Industries and Mines said that some factories have resumed operations in the province in recent weeks.

“We had almost 500 factories in Balkh, most of them stopped, but now some factories resumed their activities; we are optimistic for the future,” said Sayed Ismail Hussaini, a member of the chamber.