Gwadar Port to be utilised for Afghan transit trade

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2022)

The Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PACCI) and Gwadar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) on Friday agreed to use Gwadar Port for Afghan transit trade.

According to Dawn News, a delegation of PACCI and Karachi business owners, led by the chamber’s president, Javed Barwani, visited Gwadar.

In a meeting held at the office of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), participants agreed that in the coming days PACCI, importers and exporters from the two countries and Afghan transit trade would utilise Gwadar Port.

It was decided that steps in this regard would be taken in consultation with the concerned authorities so that Gwadar Port becomes a trade and economic hub between Pakistan and Afghanistan.