Gwadar Port to be utilised for Afghan transit trade
The Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PACCI) and Gwadar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) on Friday agreed to use Gwadar Port for Afghan transit trade.
According to Dawn News, a delegation of PACCI and Karachi business owners, led by the chamber’s president, Javed Barwani, visited Gwadar.
In a meeting held at the office of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), participants agreed that in the coming days PACCI, importers and exporters from the two countries and Afghan transit trade would utilise Gwadar Port.
It was decided that steps in this regard would be taken in consultation with the concerned authorities so that Gwadar Port becomes a trade and economic hub between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
China’s mining company Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) will open an office in Kabul by the end of this month, Afghan officials said on Saturday.
Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has assessed the agreement on Mes Aynak copper project and has found no problems.
He said that mining at Mes Aynak in Logar province will begin soon.
Mes Aynak site holds 11.08 million tonnes of copper, according to MCC estimates.
A consortium of MCC and Jiangxi Copper took on a 30-year lease for Mes Aynak in 2008. However, due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the copper mine has not yet undergone substantial construction.
Afghan authorities say China is interested in Afghanistan’s mining sector more than any other country.
Experts say copper prices have increased on global markets and mining at Mes Aynak would significantly contribute to the economic growth of the country.
“Attracting foreign investment in the country’s mining sector is very important, because it creates jobs and increases revenues,” said Baz Mohammad Ghairat, a member of the private sector.
Indian trucks carry cargo to Uzbekistan for first time via Afghanistan and Pakistan
Hopes of turning Afghanistan into a key trade link between Central and South Asia are high after an Indian trader exported commercial goods to landlocked Uzbekistan through Pakistan and Afghanistan this week.
VOA reported that trucks carrying 140 tons of cargo, mostly Indian sugar, departed Kabul on Wednesday for the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.
An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Mawlana Zaheer told VOA the shipment arrived in the Afghan capital from Pakistan via the Torkham border crossing.
The Afghan ministry of commerce organized a special ceremony to facilitate the transit of the Indian goods, hailing it as a major step toward turning Afghanistan into a key trade link between Central and South Asia.
The commercial cargo originated from Mumbai, India, and traveled through the Karachi seaport in Pakistan earlier this month before being trucked to its Uzbek importer under a recently inked bilateral transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, a Pakistani official told VOA.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the agreement along with several other documents during his two-day official visit to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in early March.
The Pakistani official emphasized that the Uzbekistan-bound Indian commercial consignment was a privately arranged activity under the agreement and had no government involvement from any of the four countries.
“It will now become a regular activity, and Uzbekistan will be able to import goods from anywhere through Pakistani seaports,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
IEA authorities are bound to facilitate the trade activity because Uzbekistan, like landlocked Afghanistan, also has rights to access Pakistani ports to conduct international trade, the official added.
Islamabad allows Kabul to use its ports and land and air routes to conduct trade with other countries under a long-running bilateral arrangement known as the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).
Iran raises April crude oil selling prices for Asia – sources
Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $4.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April, up $2.05 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
