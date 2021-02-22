COVID-19
Guterres reiterates call for global ceasefire amid ongoing pandemic
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has renewed his call for a global truce, so the world can focus on fighting the pandemic.
Guterres stated in a tweet late Sunday that a ceasefire would create space for diplomacy and enable humanitarian access across the world.
“I renew my call for a global ceasefire to ease suffering, create space for diplomacy and enable humanitarian access – including for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide,” he said.
“When people fight each other in the middle of a pandemic, the only winner is the virus,” he tweeted.
This comes as Coronavirus vaccination campaigns are underway across the globe.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers (G-7) on Friday pledged to immunize the developing countries against the virus by increasing funds to $7.5 billion from the G-7 to UN-backed Covid-19 efforts.
So far, over 111 million people have been infected by the virus across the world since the first case was detected in China last year.
According to Johns Hopkins University tally, as many as 2,468,785 people have died of the Covid-19 virus and 62,909,061 others have recovered.
COVID-19
WHO expert says Wuhan lab leak ‘very unlikely’ as COVID source
The head of the World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19, Peter Ben Embarek, said on Tuesday that it was “very unlikely” that the source of the Coronavirus pandemic was due to a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The team has in the past two weeks visited a number of locations in the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged.
One facility visited was the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been the subject of a number of conspiracy theories that claim a lab leak caused the city’s outbreak.
In a summary of their investigation, Embarek said the Coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and most probably jumped to humans via an intermediary species.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to unproven allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community.
China has strongly denied that possibility and has promoted unproven theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere.
Along with the institute, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes, a traditional market tied to the outbreak and other sites.
According to ABC, the visit by the WHO team took months to negotiate after China only agreed to it amid massive international pressure at the World Health Assembly meeting last May, and Beijing has continued to deny calls for a strictly independent investigation.
Chinese authorities have kept a tight hold on information about the possible causes of the pandemic that has now sickened more than 105 million people and killed more than 2.2 million worldwide, ABC reported.
WATCH – After the unveiling of a plaque in Paris in honor of Ahmad Shah Massoud, Afghanistdan’s national hero, France has decided to name a square in his name. This comes on the 20th anniversary of Massoud’s assassination. Many French citizens say Massoud is a symbol of freedom.
COVID-19
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
Afghanistan received its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed.
The shipment was transported from Mumbai, India to Kabul by Air India early Sunday morning.
Wahid Majroh, Acting Minister for the MoPH stated that Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine.
Majroh told reporters that health workers and frontline workers will be the first to get the vaccine.
“Senior citizens and patients with chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes will receive the vaccine from this batch in the second phase,” Majroh said.
Afghanistan has recorded 24 new COVID-19 active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of affected people to 55,359.
The cases were registered in Kabul (4), Herat (2), Balkh (2), Nangarhar (8), Kunduz (2), Nimroz (3), Kunar (1), Faryab (1), and Panjsher (1).
In the daily Coronavirus update, the MoPH said that three patients – one in Kabul, one in Takhar, and one in Kunduz – have died of the virus in the last 24 hours, while 14 others were discharged from hospitals.
So far, 2,413 people have died of COVID-19, and 48,041 others have recovered since the first case was detected last year.
COVID-19
Global coronavirus cases surpass 100 million
As countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls, the global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 100 million mark on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.
Almost 1.3 percent of the world’s population has now been infected with COVID-19, and more than 2.1 million people have died.
One person has been infected every 7.7 seconds, on average, since the start of the year. Around 668,250 cases have been reported each day over the same period, and the global fatality rate stands at 2.15 percent, Reuters reported.
The worst-affected countries – the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom – make up more than half all reported COVID-19 cases but represent 28 percent of the global population, according to a Reuters analysis.
It took the world 11 months to record the first 50 million cases of the pandemic, compared to just three months for cases to double to 100 million.
Around 56 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus, administering at least 64 million doses. Israel leads the world on per capita vaccinations, inoculating 29 percent of its population with at least one dose.
With over 25 million cases, the United States has the highest death toll and has reported just under 425,00 deaths, almost twice as many deaths as Brazil, which has the second-highest death toll in the world.
In India, the nation with the second-highest number of cases, infections are decreasing, with almost 13,700 new infections reported on average each day. The world’s second-most populous country inoculated more than one million people within a week of starting its vaccination campaign.
Guterres reiterates call for global ceasefire amid ongoing pandemic
It is time for Taliban to show will for seeking peace: Ghani
Parliament approves fiscal year’s budget, Ghani praises the move
Ghani says recent wave of violence is a systematic onslaught against Afghans
Badakhshan gold mine collapse kills four
Eleven trapped miners in China rescued after 14 days underground
Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic
UN warns staff against flying Pakistani airlines
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
Six Malian soldiers killed by gunmen in coordinated attacks
Morning News Show: Biden supports diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the Afghan war
Tahawol: Interview with Marshal Dostum
Sola: Readiness of government for war and peace discussed
Tahawol: No decision taken on troops withdrawal in NATO summit
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Kabul University lecturer killed in IED explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
-
Latest News3 days ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
-
Latest News5 days ago
We will only leave when the time is right: Stoltenberg
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russian envoy visits Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process
-
Latest News3 days ago
Four killed in Kabul IED explosions
-
Latest News2 days ago
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
-
Latest News2 days ago
Biden ‘committed’ to working with NATO on Afghanistan