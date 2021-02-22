Guterres reiterates call for global ceasefire amid ongoing pandemic

(Last Updated On: February 22, 2021)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has renewed his call for a global truce, so the world can focus on fighting the pandemic.

Guterres stated in a tweet late Sunday that a ceasefire would create space for diplomacy and enable humanitarian access across the world.

“I renew my call for a global ceasefire to ease suffering, create space for diplomacy and enable humanitarian access – including for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide,” he said.

“When people fight each other in the middle of a pandemic, the only winner is the virus,” he tweeted.

This comes as Coronavirus vaccination campaigns are underway across the globe.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers (G-7) on Friday pledged to immunize the developing countries against the virus by increasing funds to $7.5 billion from the G-7 to UN-backed Covid-19 efforts.

So far, over 111 million people have been infected by the virus across the world since the first case was detected in China last year.

According to Johns Hopkins University tally, as many as 2,468,785 people have died of the Covid-19 virus and 62,909,061 others have recovered.