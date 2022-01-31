Guterres calls for urgent cash injection into Afghan economy

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2022)

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres says liquidity must be injected quickly into Afghanistan’s economy in order to prevent it from collapsing.

In a tweet on Sunday, Guterres said that Afghanistan’s economy is on a downward spiral and on the brink of collapse.

Emphasizing the need to inject liquidity into the Afghan economy as soon as possible, Guterres warned that time is of the essence and that “without action, lives will be lost, and despair and extremism will grow.”

His comments come just days after he called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to demonstrate a real commitment to be a part of the global community. Addressing a Security Council meeting last week, he said the IEA must recognize and uphold the basic human rights that belong to every girl and woman.

According to Guterres, women and girls are again being denied their rights to education, employment and equal justice.

However, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate Bilal Karimi said all opportunities “are available for Afghan women and there are no problems for Afghan women”.