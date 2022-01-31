Latest News
Guterres calls for urgent cash injection into Afghan economy
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres says liquidity must be injected quickly into Afghanistan’s economy in order to prevent it from collapsing.
In a tweet on Sunday, Guterres said that Afghanistan’s economy is on a downward spiral and on the brink of collapse.
Emphasizing the need to inject liquidity into the Afghan economy as soon as possible, Guterres warned that time is of the essence and that “without action, lives will be lost, and despair and extremism will grow.”
His comments come just days after he called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to demonstrate a real commitment to be a part of the global community. Addressing a Security Council meeting last week, he said the IEA must recognize and uphold the basic human rights that belong to every girl and woman.
According to Guterres, women and girls are again being denied their rights to education, employment and equal justice.
However, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate Bilal Karimi said all opportunities “are available for Afghan women and there are no problems for Afghan women”.
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Bayat Foundation officials said Monday that they have distributed foodstuff to hundreds of needy families in Laghman province.
According to the officials the food parcels included flour, rice and oil.
Needy families were first identified through an assessment survey before being handed the aid.
“We have now distributed aid to at-risk families in Laghman as part of our campaign to provide food to desperate Afghans. The foodstuff included flour, rice and oil that was distributed. We will also distribute in other provinces,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
Residents of the province, who received the food, welcomed the aid.
“It is a big donation in the current circumstances. We face economic problems,” said one Laghman resident, who received aid.
“We don’t have anything, everything is expensive. We can’t feed our children,” said another resident of Laghman.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation,” said another resident of Laghman.
These recipients also called on other charity organizations to help needy people.
“We received Bayat Foundation’s aid in a difficult economic situation. We call on the other charity organizations to help people in the current situation,” said Shaharyar, another resident of Laghman.
Bayat Foundation officials said that they continue to distribute aid to other provinces.
European Parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Days’
The European Union Parliament plans to host a series of events on Tuesday and Wednesday to highlight the situation faced by women in Afghanistan.
Parliament’s “Afghan Women Days” will kick off with a high-level conference on 1 February.
This event will bring together MEPs, prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament’s 2021 Sakharov Prize, Commission and United Nations representatives as well as representatives of other international organisations, to address and cast light on the situation for women in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the EU Parliament, the conference will feature Parliament President Roberta Metsola, former Afghan Minister of Women’s Affairs Sima Samar, Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR – recorded message), among others.
China sends train-load of aid to Afghanistan
A train carrying about 500 tons of humanitarian aid has departed from Xinjiang for Afghanistan, China’s envoy to Kabul Wang Yu said Sunday.
The train with around 500 tons of wheat, sugar, cooking oil and potato processing machines has left Xinjiang, China, Wang tweeted.
He added that this train, the second from China, will arrive in Afghanistan next month.
He stressed that his country is committed to helping the people of Afghanistan.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has warned that millions of Afghans are in the brink of starvation.
