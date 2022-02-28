Sport
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) and avoided conceding a clean sweep to the hosts.
With Bangladesh electing to bat first, Afghan spinners Rashid Khan (3-37) and Mohammad Nabi (2-29) did the bulk of the damage as the hosts were bowled out for 192 in 46.5 overs.
In the chase of the 193-run target, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 106 not out, followed by Rahmat Shah and Riaz Hassan who helped with 47 and 35 each respectively.
For Bangladesh, only Litton Das stood out among their batters, scoring 86 in 113 balls.
The two teams will now clash in a two-match T20I series beginning on Thursday.
Sport
Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.
“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the IJF said in a statement.
This comes after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.
Sport
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs in 2nd ODI to clinch series
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second ODI on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 306 for four and then returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs.
Litton Das was declared man of the match for his 136, his fifth century in his career. Mushfiqur Rahim’s 86 was the next highest score.
The pair’s 202-run stand is a Bangladesh record for the third wicket. The partnership was broken by Fareed Ahmad who took two wickets in two consecutive balls.
Chasing the target, Afghanistan struggled early as they lost two wickets in the first four overs while they had only 16 on the board.
Afghanistan’s top scorers were Najibullah Zadran (54) and Rahmat Shah (52).
Sport
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Afghanistan grouped with India, Cambodia, Hong Kong
The Afghan football team was on Thursday teamed up with India, Cambodia and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers due to start in June this year.
Afghanistan will play their first match against Hong Kong on June 8, before facing India on June 11 and Cambodia on June 14.
All the matches will be played in Kolkata in India.
The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups of four teams. The group winners and the best five runner-ups across all groups will qualify for the Asian Cup which is due to be held in China next year.
Afghanistan had made it to the final round of the qualifiers after finishing fourth in Group E in the second round.
Commenting about Afghanistan team following the recent draw, Indian head coach Igor Stimac said: “Afghanistan have always been a difficult opponent. They come with players who have experience playing in international leagues.”
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI
Saar: Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: Afghans concerns over Ukraine discussed
Afghan refugees in Ukraine trying to flee conflict
EU reacts to the IEA’s home search operations calling it a ‘crime’
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Saar: Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: Afghans concerns over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol: Ukraine president vows to defend his country
Zerbena: Pakistan’s legal barter system discussed
Saar: New general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
Trending
-
World2 days ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
-
Latest News5 days ago
500 passports being issued daily in Kabul: Officials
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU, Central Asia call for inclusive government in Afghanistan through ‘legitimate’ political process
-
Sport4 days ago
Afif, Mehidy help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
India dispatches 2,500 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan
-
Business4 days ago
IEA officials present TAPI security plan to Turkmen delegation
-
Kandahar3 days ago
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan