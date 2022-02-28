Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) and avoided conceding a clean sweep to the hosts.

With Bangladesh electing to bat first, Afghan spinners Rashid Khan (3-37) and Mohammad Nabi (2-29) did the bulk of the damage as the hosts were bowled out for 192 in 46.5 overs.

In the chase of the 193-run target, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 106 not out, followed by Rahmat Shah and Riaz Hassan who helped with 47 and 35 each respectively.

For Bangladesh, only Litton Das stood out among their batters, scoring 86 in 113 balls.

The two teams will now clash in a two-match T20I series beginning on Thursday.