Suicide Attack In Nangarhar Leaves At Least Six Killed, 14 Wounded

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2018 7:13 pm)

At least six people were killed and 14 others wounded in a suicide attack on Tuesday on a government building in Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Nangarhar province, the provincial media office said in a statement.

The attack took place at around 11:40 am local time when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the entrance gate two make for two other suicide bombers get entered into the refugees and repatriation directorate in Jalalabad city.

According to the provincial governor’s media office, six people including a security guard of the directorate and five civilians were killed and 14 others were slightly injured in the attack which ended after two of the remaining assailants were gunned down by the security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan where the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) militants also known as Daesh are operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against the government employees and installations.