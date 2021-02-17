World
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap ‘many’ students
Unidentified gunmen attacked a secondary school in Nigeria’s Niger state overnight and abducted many students, the state governor’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, the assailants stormed the Government Science college in the Kagara district at around 2 am, overwhelming the school’s security detail, according to local residents.
The spokeswoman said many students had been abducted but did not specify how many.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the raid, and dispatched security chiefs to coordinate operations to rescue the abducted students, his spokesman said.
According to Reuters, militant Islamic group Boko Haram and a branch of ISIS are active in northern Nigeria, but kidnappings by other armed groups – mostly for ransom – are also common.
The latest attack came two months after gunmen stormed a secondary school in northwestern Katsina state and kidnapped nearly 350 boys, who were subsequently rescued by security forces.
About 100 of more than 270 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the town of Chibok in 2014 are still missing.
Latest News
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
US President Joe Biden’s aides have launched a formal review of the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday.
Aides involved in internal discussions are considering an executive action to be signed by Biden in coming weeks or months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters,
Asked whether Biden would shut the high-security prison located at the Guantanamo Naval Station by the time his presidency ends, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters: “That certainly is our goal and our intention.”
Reuters reported that such an initiative is unlikely to bring down the curtain anytime soon on the facility, due largely to the steep political and legal obstacles in the way of closing it. .
Set up to house foreign suspects following September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, the prison came to symbolize the excesses of the US “war on terror” because of harsh interrogation methods that critics say amounted to torture.
Former US President Donald Trump kept the prison open during his four years in the White House. Now, 40 prisoners remain, most held for nearly two decades without being charged or tried.
World
Iran produces uranium metal, UN watchdog says
Iran has carried out its plan to produce uranium metal, a UN atomic watchdog confirmed on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
This comes despite Western powers having warned Iran that production of the metal would breach their 2015 nuclear deal as uranium metal can be used to make the core of an atom bomb.
Iran began breaching its nuclear deal with major powers step by step in 2019 in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the deal the previous year and Washington’s reimposition of sanctions on Tehran.
According to Reuters, Iran has in recent months accelerated those breaches of the deal’s restrictions on its atomic activities, potentially complicating efforts to bring the United States back into the deal under President Joe Biden.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in December that Iran planned to produce uranium metal fuel for a research reactor.
“Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today informed IAEA Member States about recent developments regarding Iran’s R&D activities on uranium metal production as part of its stated aim to produce fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor,” the IAEA said in a statement.
Wednesday’s report, seen by Reuters, and a previous one said that Iran planned to carry out research on uranium metal using natural uranium before moving on to uranium metal enriched to 20 percent the level it is enriching uranium to now, short of the 90 percent that is weapons grade.
“The Agency on 8 February verified 3.6 gram of uranium metal at Iran’s Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant (FPFP) in Esfahan,” the IAEA statement added.
France, Britain and Germany, all parties to the deal, last month said they were “deeply concerned” and that Iran’s uranium metal production had no civilian credibility but potentially serious military implications.
Featured
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
In a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he would never hesitate to use force to defend America but also promised to work with leaders around the world to bring an end to wars that have dragged on “for far too long”.
“As your commander in chief, I will never hesitate to use force to defend the vital interest of America, the American people and our allies around the world when necessary,” Biden said adding that the “central indispensable mission of the Department of Defense is to deter aggression from our enemies, and if required to, fight and win wars to keep America safe.”
He told DoD staff present at the event that the US Defense Department is essential for the work State Department diplomats do around the world.
Biden promised to work with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and world leaders “to bring a responsible end to wars that have dragged on for far too long, while continuing to ensure that terrorist threats cannot endanger the security of the American people.”
Biden did not however give any indication as to what his decision is yet on the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline.
An agreement signed in February 2020 by the Trump Administration and the Taliban notes that all US troops are supposed to be gone by May this year.
So far, indications are that the withdrawal of troops will be based on conditions on the ground, opposed to a calendar date.
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap ‘many’ students
Peace talks ‘under threat’ as Taliban prepare for major spring offensive
World Bank approves $97 million grant to increase food security
New Zealand will wrap up military mission in Afghanistan
Tahawol: NATO Defense Ministers meeting discussed
FBI claims woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s computer device to Russia
Iran’s president urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Washington a ‘ghost town’ ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Three-match ODI series sees Afghanistan take on Ireland
Tahawol: NATO Defense Ministers meeting discussed
Sola: The US-Taliban deal discussed
Morning News Show: Financial loses of Islam Qala fire discussed
Pas Az Khabar: 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of the Soviet Union’s troops from Afghanistan
Zerbena: Fire at Herat’s Islam Qala Port discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSA warns Taliban preparing for major spring offensive
-
Latest News4 days ago
Large swathe of region rattled by 5.9 earthquake, including Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Stop corruption in Covid-19 fund: US Embassy
-
Latest News3 days ago
Army officer and 5-year-old son shot dead in Kabul apartment
-
Latest News2 days ago
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran steps in to help extinguish massive fire at border crossing with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Daesh member killed in Jalalabad operation