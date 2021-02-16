Latest News
Gunmen shoot Jalalabad doctor in targeted killing
Security officials in Nangarhar province said Tuesday morning that at least three people including a doctor were assassinated in Jalalabad city.
The incident happened at about 8am in PD4 near Nasrat High School.
Farid Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar police HQ confirmed the incident, and said gunmen opened fire on Dr Maihan Yousof when he was on his way to work.
Yousof and his two bodyguards died in the hail of bullets.
Photos taken at the scene after the attack show bullet holes on the back door of the Toyota Corolla Yousof had been traveling in.
Khan said the attackers immediately fled the area after the shooting. He added that police were investigating the incident.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on Monday issued a new report on the sharp rise in targeted killings – especially among civil society activists and media workers.
UNAMA stated in the report that the trend of targeted killings, “combined with the absence of claims of responsibility, has generated a climate of fear among the population.”
Commandos rescue 42 hostages held by the Taliban in Baghlan
Afghan commando forces have rescued 42 people – 25 soldiers and 17 civilians – from a Taliban prison in Baghlan province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) confirmed on Tuesday.
The rescue operation was conducted on Monday in the Ali Khwaja village in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of the province.
The MoD said in a statement that the prisoners were held hostage from 10 days to two years.
The prisoners were “tortured extensively” by the Taliban, the statement said.
”In just over 30 days, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) rescued almost 100 innocent people from Taliban prisons,” read the statement.
The Taliban has not commented on this regard.
Saffron harvest yields impressive 21 tons this year
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has said the harvest of “red gold” saffron this year topped the 21 ton mark.
According to the ministry, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Kunduz, Farah and Daikundi are now the top saffron producing provinces in the country.
“In the 1399 solar year, about 7,900 hectares of saffron land was cultivated. Of this, 7,317 hectares of land in Herat province was planted with saffron, while all the other provinces combined used less than 500 hectares,” Akbar Rustami, the ministry’s spokesman said.
The ministry says that conditions in Herat are particularly favorable in terms of growing Crocus sativus, the flower that produces the saffron stigmas.
Being a sought after and expensive agricultural product, more and more farmers have started farming this plant in recent years, the ministry said.
The ministry also stated that agricultural experts are working to enhance the plant in order to improve its yield.
According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture, this solar year has seen the ministry focus on distributing farming equipment to the saffron sector and also on establishing farms used as examples to promote the sector.
Rustami said the ministry intends to continue working to develop the saffron sector through 1400, the next solar year.
Rashid arrives in Karachi as he prepares for Pakistan Super League
Rashid Khan, the ICC T20 player of the decade, arrived in Karachi on Monday to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of the start of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).
In an interview with Geo Sport, Rashid said he was very excited to be in Pakistan and that he hoped to be able to make his Pakistani fans proud.
The 22-year-old bowler said: “I’ve received a lot of love from Qalandars’ fans since I was picked by them in draft. I am so excited to be here. I will try to produce results that LQ fans want from me. I hope once COVID-19 is over I can get a chance to meet the fans as well.”
Rashid told Geo Sport he has always followed PSL and also heard from the players about its high standards.
He said that as per history, the league has always been good for spinners but regardless of conditions available in Pakistan his main goal is to do well for his side.
“I know there are top batsmen playing the league but I have an advantage that I’ve experience of bowling against them at various levels and I know their weaknesses and strengths. So, I will try to utilise that experience when I bowl against them in PSL,” he said.
“But, I can’t be complacent against anyone in the T20 format. My goal in PSL is to bowl as economically as possible. I am not eyeing any personal glory and stats and my target is to do what my team wants me to do. I know if I bowl with good economy, the wickets will automatically come my way. I always try to do well for my team and that’s what I will be aiming when I take the field.”
This year’s PSL is scheduled to start on Saturday and will be the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015.
This will be the second season held entirely in Pakistan.
