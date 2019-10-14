Gunmen Killed High School Principal In Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2019)

Sayeed Ziauddin, the principal of Abdul Ghafoor Nadim High School in Kabul was assassinated by unknown gunmen early on Monday morning.

He was shot dead in front of the school which is located in PD11 of the city at around 4 am on Monday.

Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police told Ariana News that police have started the investigations to find out who the attackers were and what the motive behind the attack was.

“Ziauddin was out for dinner last night and in the morning while he was returning home, unknown armed men shot and killed him in front of the school door,” his relatives said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.