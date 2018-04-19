Gunmen Kill Two Security Personnel of A Voter Registration Center in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2018 9:13 pm)

Two security personnel of a voter registration center were gunned down by  motorcycle-riding gunmen in Jalalabad City of eastern Nangarhar late on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 08:00 pm in Police District 5 of the city, local security officials said, adding that investigations are underway in this regard.

Separately, at least 13 people including two children and two women were injured in a gas cylinder blast at a wedding party in Jalalabad City.

This comes days after three employees of a voter registration center along with two policemen were kidnapped by the Taliban militants in central Ghor province.  

