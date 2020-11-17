Gunmen kill two security force members in Kabul city, one in Kapisa

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2020)

At least two military personnel members were killed and another wounded by insurgents in a shooting in Company area of PD5 in Kabul on Monday night.

Kabul police confirmed the incident on Tuesday morning and said the incident was being investigated.

No further information was provided by police and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday condemned the incident and said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, last night, two brave Kabul policemen were assassinated in the Company area while carrying out their duty.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Noor Khoda, the police chief for Seyagerd district in Parwan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Mahmoud Raqi, the center of Kapisa province, on Monday evening, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for Parwan governor.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.