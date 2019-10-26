Gunmen Kill Seven Member of A Family In Baghlan

October 26, 2019

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead seven members of a single family in northern Baghlan province, an official said.

The incident has taken place on Friday night in Zareqa village of Doshi district.

District governor Sahebdad Ghafoori confirmed the incident.

The victims include four children, a young girl, the father and the mother of the family.

In addition, two members of the family have been injured as a result of the shooting.

According to the official, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident yet.

However, police is investigating the incident.

Personnel enmity is said to be the main motive behind the incident.