Breaking News

Gunmen Kill Ghani Khail District Governor In Nangarhar

Ariana News Leave a comment

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2018 2:08 pm)

Acting governor of Ghani Khail district in Nangarhar province was killed by gunmen today morning, local officials said.

Provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said that the incident took place in Marko area of the district at around 10am local time.

He added that a bodyguard of the official was also killed in the attack.

According to Mr. Khogyani, the attackers have experienced casualties during the clashes as well but the exact number was unknown.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both Taliban and Daesh insurgents groups are actively operating in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

About Ariana News

Check Also

At least 18 Killed, 49 Wounded Nangarhar Suicide Attack

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2018 9:59 pm)At least 18 people were killed in a …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News