Gunmen Kill Ghani Khail District Governor In Nangarhar

Acting governor of Ghani Khail district in Nangarhar province was killed by gunmen today morning, local officials said.

Provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said that the incident took place in Marko area of the district at around 10am local time.

He added that a bodyguard of the official was also killed in the attack.

According to Mr. Khogyani, the attackers have experienced casualties during the clashes as well but the exact number was unknown.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both Taliban and Daesh insurgents groups are actively operating in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.