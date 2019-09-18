Gunmen Enter Government Building in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2019)

A suicide bombing hit the national electronic ID Card center in eastern Jalalabad City of Nangarhar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told Ariana News that the explosion happened at around 1:30 pm [local time] in PD3 area of the City.

Security forces have reached to the site of the incident to rescue the employees of the center and eliminate the threats, Mr. Khogyani added.

Afghan security forces have rescued 12 staff members of the center so far, an official said hours after the attack.

Meanwhile, a medical source in Nangarhar regional hospital said that they have received 12 people wounded as a result of the attack.

He said the victims include a woman, a child, a policeman, and nine staff members of the national ID center.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack yet.

Both Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are actively operating in eastern Nangarhar province.

This is a developing story.