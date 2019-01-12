Gunmen Attack Police HQ in Herat, Casualties Feared

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2019)

A number of assailants attacked headquarters of Police District 6 in Herat City, on Saturday night, leaving at least five security personnel killed and two wounded, officials confirmed.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad said that one assailant has been killed so far and that clearance operation is underway in the area.

The official added that five security personnel were killed and two more wounded.

Eyewitnesses said that the attack took place in Pul-e-Rangina area of the city, adding that one civilian was also among those killed in the incident.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.