Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi

Gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange building in Karachi on Monday morning, killing at least four security guards and a policeman, local news outlets reported.

Pakistani Geo news agency reported that the militants launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and attempted to storm the building after opening fire.

At least seven wounded people were transferred to the hospitals for receiving treatment, the report added cited Karachi police.

“An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange told the Geo. “They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone.”

He said that the militants had stormed the Railway Ground parking area and fired outside the ground. They made their way to the main gate of the building and stormed it after trading fire with security guards.

Meanwhile, Karachi police said that all assailants had been killed and the situation was under control.

Four militants were reportedly killed in the incident.

Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.