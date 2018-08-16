Gunmen Attack NDS Training Center in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2018 11:10 am)

An unknown number of gunmen have attacked a training center belonging to the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in PD5 of Kabul city, police confirmed.

The incident took place at around 10 am local time on Thursday morning in Charahi Qambar area of the city.

The assailants, who are equipped with light and heavy weapons, have hidden inside a building and shooting at the training center.

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai told Ariana News that clashes are still continuing between the Afghan forces and attackers.

He added that special forces have arrived at the site of the incident.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.