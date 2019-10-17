Gunmen Assassinate Two Policemen in Herat

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2019)

Unknown gunmen shot dead two policemen in western Herat province early this morning, a security official said on Thursday.

A security official told Ariana News that the two policemen were shot dead when they were going to work.

Eyewitnesses said the two attackers managed to escape from the area after the incident.

Family members and relatives of the victims took their dead bodies in front of Herat governor’s office later today, demanding justice.

Recently Targeted attacks against members of Afghan forces and government employees have increased in the capital Kabul and provinces across the country.