Gunmen Assassinate a Judge in Paktia

Unknown gunmen have shot dead a judge in eastern Paktia province, an official said on Saturday.

Provincial governor spokesman Abdullah Hasrat told Ariana News that the incident happened in Ahmad Abad district of the province on Friday night.

According to Mr. Hasrat, the government official was shot dead near his house.

The victim, identified as Lahoor, used to work as a judge in Mata Khan district of neighboring Paktika province.

Police have launched investigation into the incident.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility of the attack yet.