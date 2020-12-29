Gunmen abduct two doctors in Parwan 

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)

Two doctors were abducted by armed men in Bagram district of Parwan province on Monday night, local officials confirmed Tuesday.

The two doctors were on duty at the emergency unit of Bagram State Hospital in Parwan province when the gunmen kidnapped them.

The incident happened at about 8pm local time, officials said.

According to officials the doctors were reportedly kidnapped by the men who allegedly had a “patient at home”.

However the whereabouts of the doctors is not known.

Mohammad Sadeq Hashemi, director of the combating crimes unit at Parwan Police, added: “Intelligence forces have started their work to find clues about these doctors.”

So far no group had claimed responsibility.