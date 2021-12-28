World
Gunman kills four in Denver shooting spree before he is killed by police
A lone gunman shot dead four people and wounded three, including a police officer, on Monday during a Denver-area shooting spree that unfolded at various locations and ended with police killing the suspect, authorities said.
The rampage began around 5 p.m. when the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news briefing.
The suspect then fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit, Reuters reported.
According to Pazen, the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser.
From there, the gunman drove into the neighboring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business, according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.
The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gun battle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk, Romero said.
He then shot at police officers again, wounding one of them, before police shot him dead, Romero told reporters.
The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known, Romero said.
World
Venezuela’s president to visit Iran ‘very soon’
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela’s top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions.
Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year, Reuters reported.
Maduro’s government has received vital equipment for its oil industry from Iran, which in return has received crude and other primary resources from the South American country.
Iran has been crucial for Venezuela’s rising oil production in 2021.
“I am going to Teheran very soon, for a visit that President (Ebrahim) Raisi offered me, so that we meet in person, to hold conversations and sign new agreements … and speed up processes of cooperation,” Maduro said during an interview with satellite news broadcaster Al Mayadeen in Spanish, which was later broadcast on Venezuelan state television.
Maduro said he has had two telephone conversations with Iran’s president, adding that they have agreed to work on new plans, without providing details. He also did not give a date for the visit but described the two countries as “fighters.”
In 2022, Venezuela will also look to reactivate means of cooperation with Arab countries, Maduro added, saying that “they love us in the Arab world, I know that Arab governments and peoples love Venezuela.”
The tightening of U.S. sanctions since 2019 has affected Venezuela’s ability to sell crude and import fuel, which has exacerbated gasoline shortages across the country, Reuters reported.
World
World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report
The world’s economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday.
British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become the world’s top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year’s World Economic League Table report.
India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world’s sixth biggest economy, Cebr said.
“The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8% in the U.S.,” said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.
“We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024.”
The report showed Germany was on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russia could become a Top 10 economy by 2036 and Indonesia looks on track for ninth place in 2034.
World
At least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck
At least 16 people died when their boat overturned off the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea on Friday, in the third maritime disaster involving migrants this week, the country’s coastguard said.
According to Reuters report authorities scrambled a search and rescue operation overnight northwest of Paros. Air and sea assets were deployed to the area, the coastguard said.
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East and beyond, though the flow has tapered off since 2015-2016, when more than a million people traversed the country to other EU states, read the report.
The country’s semi-official Athens News Agency said the bodies of 12 men, three women and an infant were recovered from the area, Reuters reported.
Eighty people were believed to have been on the vessel, which according to the coastguard was believed to have been headed for Italy from Turkey.
The circumstances under which the vessel capsized were unclear.
Giannis Plakiotakis, Greece’s shipping minister, said trafficking gangs were responsible for the disasters.
The gangs “are indifferent to human life, stacking dozens of people, without lifejackets, in vessels which do not conform to the most basic of safety standards,” he said in a written statement.
Earlier Friday, Greek authorities said they had recovered 11 bodies from the scene of another shipwreck, when a sailboat carrying migrants sank off an uninhabited islet in southern Greece on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Another 90 people were rescued in that operation. The coastguard said initial information suggested those migrants had also been heading for Italy.
Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday a boat thought to have been carrying up to 50 migrants sank off the island of Folegandros, with dozens feared missing.
Russia to begin building guard post on Tajik-Afghan border
Gunman kills four in Denver shooting spree before he is killed by police
Tahawol: 42nd Anniversary of Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan discussed
Canadian PM: I expected Ghani’s govt to collapse, just not so quickly
UNICEF dispatches mobile clinics to help malnourished Afghan children
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Tahawol: 42nd Anniversary of Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Disputes between private sector and government discussed
Saar: Continued rocket attacks of Pakistan in Kunar discussed
Tahawol: Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana: Reduction of trade between Afghanistan and China discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNAMA welcomes humanitarian exception around Afghan sanctions
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects reports of $6 million UN offer to protect the organization’s facilities
-
Latest News4 days ago
Putin says West should provide aid to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
US Navy seizes arms from Iran ‘likely bound for Yemen’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Attempted attack on Kabul passport office thwarted: IEA
-
Business4 days ago
Hundreds of factories face uncertain future amid ongoing economic crisis
-
World4 days ago
Canada meets 2021 immigration target with 401,000 new permanent residents
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport