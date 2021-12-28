Gunman kills four in Denver shooting spree before he is killed by police

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2021)

A lone gunman shot dead four people and wounded three, including a police officer, on Monday during a Denver-area shooting spree that unfolded at various locations and ended with police killing the suspect, authorities said.

The rampage began around 5 p.m. when the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news briefing.

The suspect then fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit, Reuters reported.

According to Pazen, the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser.

From there, the gunman drove into the neighboring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business, according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.

The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gun battle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk, Romero said.

He then shot at police officers again, wounding one of them, before police shot him dead, Romero told reporters.

The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known, Romero said.