World
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
A gunman opened fire on Thursday at a cabinet-making plant in Texas where he worked, killing one person and wounding six others before he was taken into custody in the latest of several mass shootings in the United States over the past three weeks.
Four of those wounded in the shooting rampage at Kent Moore Cabinets, a warehouse-sized facility at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, the police department said on Twitter.
The suspect was not immediately identified, although police said he had been employed at Kent Moore Cabinets. Investigators said they did not yet know what motivated the deadly outburst of workplace violence in east-central Texas.
One victim was found shot dead at the scene, along with four others badly wounded by gunfire. A sixth person who sustained an unspecified minor injury and a seventh who suffered a medical emergency initially described as an apparent asthma attack, were also rushed to area hospitals, according to the Bryan Police Department.
In addition, the Texas Department of Public safety said a state trooper was shot and wounded during a pursuit of the suspect into a neighboring county and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
Authorities provided few details of the attack itself. Houston-based television station KPRC-TV, an NBC affiliate, quoted Police Chief Eric Buske as saying the shooting occurred in the “bays” of the plant and the gunman had fled the scene by the time police arrived.
KPRC, citing police, also reported the suspect was believed to have opened fire with a handgun.
Bryan, a town of about 87,000 residents and the seat of Brazos County, is a short drive from Texas A&M University in nearby College Station about 100 miles northwest of Houston. The Brazos Industrial Park where the shooting unfolded lies just southwest of the tidy-looking downtown area of the city, whose official motto is “The Good Life, Texas Style.”
The rampage is the latest in a string of at least a half-dozen deadly mass shootings across the United States since mid-March.
Eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy at a real estate office in Orange, California.
On Wednesday, a former professional football player shot and killed a South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life.
Hours before the shooting in Texas, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle a surge in U.S. gun violence in recent years.
Latest News
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history. During that time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”
A Greek prince, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947. He went on to play a key role in modernising the monarchy in the post-World War Two period, and behind the walls of Buckingham Palace was the one key figure the queen could turn to and trust.
“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,” Elizabeth said in a rare personal tribute to Philip, made in a speech marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.
Philip spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year for treatment for an infection to have a heart procedure, but returned to Windsor in early March.
His charm and disinclination to tolerate those he regarded as foolish or sycophantic earned him a position of respect among some Britons. But to others, his sometimes brusque demeanor made appear him rude and aloof. He was a delight to newspaper editors keen to pick up on any stray remark at official events.
The former naval officer admitted he found it hard to give up the military career he loved and to take on the job as the monarch’s consort for which there was no clear-cut constitutional role.
“Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
HEAD OF THE FAMILY
In private, the prince was regarded as the unquestioned head of his family, but protocol obliged the man dubbed “the second handshake” to spend his public life literally one step behind his wife.
“There was no precedent. If I asked somebody ‘what do you expect me to do?’, they all looked blank – they had no idea, nobody had much idea,” he said in an interview to mark his 90th birthday.
After completing more than 22,000 solo appearances, Philip retired from public life in August 2017, although after that he occasionally appeared at official engagements.
His last appearance was last July at a military ceremony at Windsor Castle, the royal palace to the west of London where he and the monarch have resided during COVID-19 lockdowns.
The queen, who is 94, came to the throne in 1952, and the couple, who were third cousins, married at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947.
They had four children, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward.
They celebrated their 72nd anniversary on the same day that Andrew stepped down from public duties over the controversy surrounding his association with the disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, one of a number of recent crises the family have faced.
The death of the queen’s husband and closest confidant will raise questions over whether she might consider abdication, but royal commentators say there is little or no chance than this will happen.
In recent years, the queen has cut the number of official engagements she carries out and has passed many royal duties and patronages onto Prince Charles, his son William and other senior royals. But she still carries out the most symbolic of the monarchy’s state duties, such as the opening of parliament.
While he officially played second fiddle to his wife, Prince Philip regarded as the private head of the family.
Some royal watchers have said that his absence from this role in recent years with declining health has played a role in some of the monarchy’s recent travails, such as the crisis of Charles’ younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and the decision that saw them give up their royal roles.
“The main lesson that we have learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage,” Philip said in a speech in 1997.
“It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when things get difficult. You can take it from me that the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”
World
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036, the government said on Monday, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters the legislation allows him to run for two more six-year terms once his current stint ends in 2024. It follows changes to the constitution last year.
Those changes were backed in a public vote last summer and could allow Putin, 68, to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. He is currently serving his second consecutive term as president and his fourth in total.
The reform, which critics cast as a constitutional coup, was packaged with an array of other amendments that were expected to garner popular support, such as one bolstering pension protections.
The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office, but resets his term count. It prevents anyone who has held foreign citizenship from running for the Kremlin.
The legislation was passed in the lower and upper houses of parliament last month.
World
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
A motorist rammed a car into police outside U.S. Capitol on Friday, killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not appear to be terrorism-related.
Police shot and killed the suspect, Reuters reported.
Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, said the suspect drove into the officers, then hit a barricade and got out of the vehicle, lunging at them with a knife.
“It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” she told a news conference.
Reuters reported police identified the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and father of two children. Officials said the other officer was in a stable and non-life threatening condition.
“It does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously we’ll continue to investigate,” said Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.
President Joe Biden said he was heartbroken by the attack and ordered flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff. In a statement, he said he was being briefed on the investigation.
Multiple media organizations, citing anonymous sources, named the suspect as Noah Green, 25, of Newport News, Virginia. Green’s brother told the Washington Post that his sibling struggled with drug use and paranoia and his family worried about his mental state, Reuters reported.
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Afghan Constitution, Islamic Republic cannot be sacrificed in peace process: Saleh
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
90 religious scholars killed in Afghanistan in the past year
Bamiyan resident builds his own plane
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Zerbena: Government plans to build dams across the country
Morning News Show: IPDs situation Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: New academic system for managing education discussed
Sola: Efforts for unifying an agenda for Istanbul summit
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan leader proposes peace road map in three phases-document
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari sets new national record
-
COVID-192 days ago
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
-
World3 days ago
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
-
Latest News4 days ago
Int’l community should provide guarantees for peace: Ghani
-
Latest News5 days ago
Car bomb targets Afghan forces in Kabul, killing 3
-
Latest News4 days ago
SIGAR finds Taliban income mainly generated through illicit dealings
-
COVID-194 days ago
Bollywood stars hit by second wave of COVID-19