Gunfire in Kabul Leaves Seven Wounded Including Journalist

(Last Updated On: December 3, 2018)

The Security forces engaged in clashes with guards of a powerful man in Kabul on Monday afternoon leaving seven wounded including six policemen and a journalist.

Eyewitnesses told Ariana News that the gunfire began when the security forces wanted to free a usurped house from a powerful man identified as Tamim Wardak in PD10 of the city.

Reports suggest the guards of the individual began the clashes after the house being sieged by police.

According to the Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish, at least seven people including six policemen and a reporter were injured in the incident.