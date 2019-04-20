Gunfire as Three Attackers Enter Afghan Ministry of Telecom

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2019)

An explosion happened close to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in the center of Kabul city on Saturday, an official confirms.

Nastrat Rahimi a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI) says that the blast took place at around 11:40 am local time.

MoI adds that three attackers had entered the building of Central Post Office, so far two of them had been shot dead by the Afghan security forces.

The clearance operation is underway to kill the last militant.

So far six injured were transferred to the hospitals from the attack scene, Ministry of Public health says.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.