Gunfight between Two Local Officials in Baghlan Leaves One Dead

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2019)

At least one person was killed and two others injured after armed clashes occurred between the deputy chief of Baghlan provincial council and an Afghan Local Police commander in northern Baghlan province late on Wednesday, the interior ministry said.

The interior ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said the incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. after an argument between the deputy chief of Baghlan provincial council and Amin Akakhail the ALP commander of Pul-e-Khomri city at Baghlan police headquarters.

Amin Akakhail, the brother of ALP commander was killed and the two officials were injured as a result of armed clashes, Mr. Rahimi added.

He further said that a high-ranking delegation is assigned to investigate the incident.