Gulbuddin Hekmatyar Challenged Atta Muhammad Noor

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2018)

The leader of Hezb-e Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has challenged the former Balkh governor, Atta Muhammad Noor to recapture the Chamtal district instead of seizing the Presidential Palace (ARG).

Previously, Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party in an interview with Ariananews has claimed that if “foreigners” allow him he can seize the Presidential Palace (ARG) in three days.

“Noor cannot capture only one district. Seizing the Presidential Palace is a big issue. Some parts of Balkh province are under the control of Taliban,” Hekmatyar told Ariananews.

Meanwhile, Hekmatyar also declared that foreigners are the main decision makers of Afghanistan issues and the Afghan government is weak in its affairs.

“All the decisions of the country are being taken by the foreigners. They take the decision about different issues of the country,” he added.

The leader of Hezb-e Islami has recently called the parliamentary election ridiculous and a bloody game.