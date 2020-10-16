Latest News
Grenade attack on wedding in Badakhshan injures 15
A hand grenade attack on a wedding party wounded at least 15 people in Badakhshan province, provincial police confirmed Friday.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for Badakhshan police, told Ariana News that the incident occurred at around 10:30 pm Thursday in Batash village in PD^7 of Faizabad city, the capital of the province.
Rohani stated that 15 civilians were injured when an unknown attacker threw one hand grenade into the ceremony.
He added that the culprit succeeded to flee the area.
He added, so far, the motive behind the attack is not determined, but investigations are underway.
No group or individual, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
NATO urges Taliban to Keep promises and reduce violence
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the Taliban to “keep their promises and reduce the unacceptable level of violence.”
In a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday, NATO Chief stated that Doha talks offer the best opportunity to gain peace in Afghanistan.
“Discussed with Ambassador Khalilzad the situation in Afghanistan. The Doha talks offer the best chance for peace,” said Stoltenberg noted that, “but Taliban must keep their promises and reduce the unacceptable level of violence.”
Discussed with Amb. Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace the situation in #Afghanistan. The Doha talks offer the best chance for peace, but Taliban must keep their promises and reduce the unacceptable level of violence. #NATO remains committed to #Afghanistan’s security. pic.twitter.com/3arOsop9gi
— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 15, 2020
Stoltenberg assured NATO’s support to stability in the country. He stated: “NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s security.”
Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad said Thursday night that the US and the Taliban have agreed to “re-set actions by strictly adhering to the implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made.”
“This means reduced numbers of operations. At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly,” said Khalilzad in a series of tweets.
“Attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks – threatening the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters,” he added
1/4 Following several meetings General Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) October 15, 2020
“We will do our part and will monitor implementation actively. All parties must deliver on their responsibilities. We thank our international partners for their assistance and support,” US Envoy tweeted.
This comes as the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on Saturday night in parts of southern Helmand province including the Lashkargah city.
The heavy clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban militants have forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.
According to UNAMA, at least 35,000 people have been displaced due to the clashes in the province.
Featured
Khalilzad claims Iran not entirely supportive of peace process
American peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said efforts are being made to establish an international support group for the Afghan peace process and that hopefully, this group will be able to encourage Iran to support the peace process.
Speaking to Andrew Wilder, vice president of the Asia center of the US Institute of Peace, during a Pearson Institute webinar, Khalilzad said the US is involved in discussions with the Afghans, neighboring countries and other countries “to establish an international support group for peace in Afghanistan because there is an internal dimension to the conflict in Afghanistan and [also] a regional and international dimension to it.”
“I hope we will have the announcement of an international support group that could meet relatively soon,” he said.
Khalilzad stated that many countries in the region realize the benefits of having a peaceful Afghanistan – especially in terms of investment and trade, which includes Pakistan that “sees an opening to Central Asia” through Afghanistan.
In line with this, the US is seeking to forge an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan to ensure neither country will provide havens to terrorist groups.
With regards to Afghanistan’s western neighbor, Iran, he said “there are two Irans; the foreign ministry Iran which says positive things and makes statements that could be construed as supporting the peace process,” but then there is the other Iran that would like to “keep the US entangled in a war.”
Iran “appears to want the war to go on rather than for the peace process to succeed,” he said adding that “we would like Iran … to participate in the regional efforts in support of peace.”
Referring to the proposed support group, he said such a body would hopefully be able to encourage Iran “to be supportive of peace efforts”.
“The current situation is a mixed one,” he noted.
On the current high levels of violence in the country, Khalilzad said there had been significant fighting in the “countryside” and “we are discussing with both sides, with the Taliban, to reduce the attacks.”
He stated that both the Afghan side and the Taliban are involved in the violence but said it is not only the Taliban involved in attacks but other groups are also playing a part.
One group was mentioned, which he said was ISIS but he added that “there are also neighbors that are not being entirely helpful.” However, he did not name the country.
Efforts were meanwhile being made to reduce attacks as continued high levels of violence could undermine the people’s faith in the peace process, he said.
On questions raised over the Taliban’s commitment to the negotiations and peace process and how to counter the perception that the Taliban thinks it has already won, Khalilzad said the Taliban appears serious about the process and has sent a high-ranking team, mostly from its leadership, to negotiate.
“They have a strategy, a plan on how to negotiate,” he said adding that there were some differences of opinions within the Taliban’s team with regard to what type of settlement should be reached.
He stated that the US has however reached an agreement with the Afghan government on an end-state to the negotiations and are working ”together, to cooperate, to get to that end-state during the negotiations.”
Many countries, including the United Nations Security Council, have said the return of an Islamic Emirate is not acceptable, many neighboring countries and allies are saying the same, he said.
The Taliban however would like to be accepted as a legitimate player, he noted adding that this could not happen if they refuse to accept a “reduction in violence if they don’t observe basic human rights.”
He said the Taliban has been told: “what they decide with other Afghans will determine what we [the US] do in relation to them.”
Khalilzad stated the peace process has its challenges – pointing out it has been 40 years of war and there has been “a lot of mistrust among Afghans,” and distrust between the US and the Taliban – which are all understandable, he said.
Questioned on what an actual end-state entails, Khalilzad said the US has stated it wants to see a united, sovereign Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and one that has a representative government that is broadly acceptable to the Afghan people – also that the gains of the past 19 years are preserved.
Featured
US and Taliban agree to ‘re-set’ amid spike in violence
The United States and the Taliban have agreed to a “re-set” following a sharp rise in violence in the past week in Afghanistan – specifically in Helmand province.
In a series of tweets on Thursday night, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad stated: “Following several meetings (Resolute Support Commander) General Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made.”
“This means reduced numbers of operations. At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly.”
He said: “Attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks – threatening the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters.
“We will do our part and will monitor implementation actively. All parties must deliver on their responsibilities. We thank our international partners for their assistance and support.”
This latest move comes after days of heavy clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in southern Helmand province.
Late Monday, the US forces in Afghanistan confirmed they had carried out targeted strikes in Helmand in order to assist the troops.
The Taliban launched coordinated attacks in various parts of the province on Saturday night and ongoing clashes have forced thousands of people to flee their homes.
Grenade attack on wedding in Badakhshan injures 15
NATO urges Taliban to Keep promises and reduce violence
Khalilzad claims Iran not entirely supportive of peace process
US and Taliban agree to ‘re-set’ amid spike in violence
Abdullah warns early troop withdrawal could hand Taliban an advantage
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Six Afghan refugees suspected of having set fire to Moria camp
Zerbena: Growth of cotton packaging process in Kandahar
Morning News Show Part2: Clashes underway in Helmand
Morning News Show Part1: Hope for start of Doha talks
Sola: Peace contact teams meet in Doha
Tahawol: Challenges of Peace Process
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
- Featured5 days ago
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
- Featured4 days ago
US-Forces carry out airstrikes against Taliban in Helmand
- Pas az khabar5 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: َAfghan Peace Process
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: NATO Chief’s remarks about Trump’s withdrawal plan
- Featured5 days ago
Thousands of Afghan women band together to protect their civil liberties
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month