Grandma to be fined unless she edits out photos from Facebook

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2020)

While one would like to receive limitless likes on social media, a grandmother has been fined if she doesn’t wipe off her grandchildren’s photos from Facebook, a Dutch court rules.

In the Gelderland province of Netherlands, the matter ended up in court after the grandma refused the call to take down the pictures from Facebook and Pinterest, she had posted without her daughter-in-law’s permission.

The court’s ruling has stated the mother’s call as “the children’s pictures on social media would seriously violate their privacy.”

The matter was ruled by the judge within the scope of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The ruling writes, “On Facebook, it cannot be ruled out that placed photos could be distributed and that they may come into the hands of third parties.”

It orders that if the grandmother does not remove the photos within 10 days, she must pay a penalty of $55 per day that the photos are online, with a maximum penalty of $1,100.

The aim of the GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, is to have control over the way companies use data as per people’s privacy matters.