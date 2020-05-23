Latest News
Grandma to be fined unless she edits out photos from Facebook
While one would like to receive limitless likes on social media, a grandmother has been fined if she doesn’t wipe off her grandchildren’s photos from Facebook, a Dutch court rules.
In the Gelderland province of Netherlands, the matter ended up in court after the grandma refused the call to take down the pictures from Facebook and Pinterest, she had posted without her daughter-in-law’s permission.
The court’s ruling has stated the mother’s call as “the children’s pictures on social media would seriously violate their privacy.”
The matter was ruled by the judge within the scope of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
The ruling writes, “On Facebook, it cannot be ruled out that placed photos could be distributed and that they may come into the hands of third parties.”
It orders that if the grandmother does not remove the photos within 10 days, she must pay a penalty of $55 per day that the photos are online, with a maximum penalty of $1,100.
The aim of the GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, is to have control over the way companies use data as per people’s privacy matters.
Ulema: Eid-ul-Fiter prayers must be practiced as per pertinent guidelines
The Ulema call on people to practice the Eid-ul-Fiter prayers in line with the guidelines given by the ministries of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Public Health.
In a resolution, the Ulema (religious scholars) asked the imams to shorten the Eid prayer sermons and focus their agenda on ending the war, bringing peace, and healthcare guidance against the Coronavirus.
In addition, the Ulema underline the need for healthcare measures, such as disinfecting the prayer venues, performing the prayers in the open air, keeping distance, and wearing masks.
They also have banned the presence of the infected from joining the congregations.
Aimed to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, they want the people to celebrate the holiday indoors with their families, and seriously avoid in-person socializing such as visits, embracing, hugging, and handshakes.
In the meantime, Baghlan health officials announced that over 60 mosques where the prayers are scheduled to be held Sunday in Pol-e-Khumri, have been disinfected and that the campaign continues in all parts of the province.
The Baghlan police chief has also announced to provide special security for the prayer venues (mosques) and the city.
In Kabul, officials say the city will be completely quarantined during the Eid, and people should stay indoors throughout the days and avoid traveling at all to prevent the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the ministry of interior has said this Eid will be a curfew in Kabul and that the police are going to enforce the curfew strictly.
It is noteworthy that the health officials have consistently said that an unprecedented calamity is on its way to hit the nation unless the people abide by the rules of restrictions and follow the health guidelines.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 542 new cases, total 9,216
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that the total positive cases of COVID-19 have risen to 9,216 in Afghanistan.
In the last 24 hours, 542 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan bringing the total number of cases to 9,216.
According to the Ministry of Health, twelve patients have died from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The death toll of Coronavirus has risen to 205 in the country.
This comes as the number of people recovered from this virus reached 993.
The Minister of Public Health emphasized that in order to receive the vaccine or other solutions, people are obliged to tolerate the virus and to continue living considering all health advice.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that there is a great catastrophe if people do not follow health recommendations.
Taliban attacks rise during Ramadan: officials
The Taliban have stepped up their attacks on civilians and security forces during the holly month of Ramadan, Afghan officials claimed.
According to security officials, the Afghan military is currently engaged in fighting the Taliban in several provinces.
The Human Rights Commission said that 116 civilians have been killed during the war in the first 10 days of Ramadan alone, and the National Security Council also added the Taliban have killed 25 civilians in recent weeks.
Tariq Arian, the Spokesperson of Interior Ministry said, “Afghan security and defense forces have always defended the Afghan people, but unfortunately the Taliban have increased their violence, especially during Ramadan, which has killed hundreds of our compatriots, and the security forces. They will stay alert on Eid days.”
Zabihullah Farhang, the Press Director of the Human Rights Commission said, “In the first ten days of Ramadan, 116 civilians were killed, of which the Taliban are responsible for 68. The Afghan forces are responsible for 16 of them while people responsible for the death of the other 32 are uncertain.”
The United Nations has previously expressed concerns over the increase in civilian casualties, saying that talks between Afghans and the reduction of violence could reduce civilian casualties.
According to the National Directorate of Security, the Taliban carried out more than 3,000 attacks on government forces after the signing of the peace agreement, which was also published by the Taliban.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the matter.
