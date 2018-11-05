Govt’s Late Action Causes Increase in Civilian Casualties in Uruzgan: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2018)

Addressing the council of ministers meeting on Monday Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that the government has reacted late to the recent incident in Uruzgan and that it caused the civilian casualties to get increased in the province.

Recently, the Taliban stormed Hussaini and Kondalan areas in Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province, reportedly killing dozens of civilians and displacing hundreds of families.

The militant group has claimed that they are fighting against Abdul Hakim Shujaee, an irresponsible commander in the district.

Describing the battle in Uruzgan as an ethnic war, President Ghani has dispatched a delegation to probe the situation in the province.

However, Abdullah on Monday said the battle in Uruzgan is not an ethnic war. He admitted the government has reacted late to the incident, but assured of solving the issue in the province.

Following the matter, the Defense Ministry Spokesman Ghafoor Javid said that they will deploy additional troops in the province and that have conducted an operation in Khas Uruzgan district.