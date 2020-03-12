Gov’t yet to finalize Intra-Afghan dialogue’s negotiating delegation

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2020)

Some of the political movements and parties underlined that the government hasn’t talked with them regarding the negotiating team and that it was monopolizing the process.

The government failed to gain the trust of many political movements and prominent figures in the Peace Process.

Some of these politicians claim that the government wanted to monopolize the peace process.

Fazl Hadi Wazin, the first deputy of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said, “The delegation should be inclusive and represent all the ethnicities. This delegation should represent all of the achievements.”

Aziz Stanekzai, a political expert, said, “The Arg hasn’t consulted with us, and they want to monopolize the peace process.”

The Arg’s rival who claims presidency, however, said that they won’t permit anyone to start negotiations with the Taliban on their own adding that they have prepared a delegation which will participate in the Intra-Afghan Dialogue soon.

Omid Maisam, Abdullah Abdullah’s deputy spokesperson, said, “We are trying to form an inclusive delegation who can represent a political and national consensus.”

President Ghani, Monday said in his swear-in ceremony that he would announce the negotiating delegation on Tuesday, but it has not been announced yet causing a delay in the Intra-Afghan dialogue.