Gov’t welcomes Security Council’s decision to extend UNAMA

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2020)

Afghanistan has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to extend the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year and thanked all member states that voted in favor of this.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday night, government said UNAMA has played a vital role in garnering international support for peace talks and for the end state to safeguard and enhance the republic, the fundamental rights of all Afghans, especially women and minorities.

“The Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan vows to continue to work to pursue permanent, comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement,” the statement read.

The ministry of foreign affairs also stated it would render all its assistance to UNAMA to ensure the successful conclusion of its mission, “which are in the best interests of the Afghan people’s developmental and socio-political progress.”

Earlier Wednesday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution, agreeing to extend the mission’s mandate until September 17 next year.

The council welcomed the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha and strongly encouraged the parties to continue pursuing confidence-building measures — including additional reductions in violence — and encouraged them to engage in good faith.

Members decided that UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, within their mandate and in a manner consistent with Afghan sovereignty, leadership and ownership, will continue to lead and coordinate international civilian efforts in Afghanistan in full cooperation with the Afghan government.

They laid out a range of priorities, including the support for the organization of future elections; strengthening capacity in the protection and promotion of human rights; support for gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment; the coordination and facilitation of humanitarian assistance; and support for Afghanistan’s development and governance priorities.