Featured
Gov’t welcomes Security Council’s decision to extend UNAMA
Afghanistan has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to extend the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year and thanked all member states that voted in favor of this.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday night, government said UNAMA has played a vital role in garnering international support for peace talks and for the end state to safeguard and enhance the republic, the fundamental rights of all Afghans, especially women and minorities.
“The Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan vows to continue to work to pursue permanent, comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement,” the statement read.
The ministry of foreign affairs also stated it would render all its assistance to UNAMA to ensure the successful conclusion of its mission, “which are in the best interests of the Afghan people’s developmental and socio-political progress.”
Earlier Wednesday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution, agreeing to extend the mission’s mandate until September 17 next year.
The council welcomed the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha and strongly encouraged the parties to continue pursuing confidence-building measures — including additional reductions in violence — and encouraged them to engage in good faith.
Members decided that UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, within their mandate and in a manner consistent with Afghan sovereignty, leadership and ownership, will continue to lead and coordinate international civilian efforts in Afghanistan in full cooperation with the Afghan government.
They laid out a range of priorities, including the support for the organization of future elections; strengthening capacity in the protection and promotion of human rights; support for gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment; the coordination and facilitation of humanitarian assistance; and support for Afghanistan’s development and governance priorities.
Featured
Public Health Ministry warns of possible second wave of COVID-19
Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday government is preparing for a second wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.
The ministry said a second wave could hit the country in the next two months and warned that the next wave could be deadlier than the first.
Akmal Samsor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health said if “people adhere to health regulations a second wave of Coronavirus will not be so serious.”
On Wednesday, health officials confirmed another 40 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours in the country.
In that time, 10 people died from COVID-19 in Afghanistan.
This brings the total number of cases in the country to 38,855 with 1,436 deaths.
However, in a joint survey by the Health Ministry and the World Health Organization last month, findings indicated that at least 10 million Afghans have had the virus.
Many foreign countries have stepped in to help Afghanistan cope with the pandemic especially as its already fragile health care system has struggled to cope.
On Tuesday, the South Korean embassy in Kabul signed a US$1 million grant with WHO to assist in efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
According to WHO, the organization will use the funding to implement the “Strengthening access to quality health care in the most vulnerable population in Afghanistan” project, over a six-month period.
The project is expected to bolster efforts to increase COVID-19 testing across the country through the provision of specimen collection kits for 15 rapid response teams (RRTs), which will enable sample collection from 40,500 people; provision of diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health to cover testing for 50,000 people, and provision of testing consumables for RRTs and laboratory technicians across the country to cover testing needs for at least 10,520 people.
“The project will also play a critical role in improving awareness about COVID-19 through community-based engagement, targeting 314,900 people across priority regions of the country and building field teams’ capacity to better engage and communicate with communities,” WHO said.
In a statement issued after the signing of the agreement, WHO Representative in Afghanistan Dr Richard Peeperkorn also warned of a possible second wave and said “the crisis is far from over.”
Business
Kabul, Tehran review cooperation, agree to draw up new strategy
Iran and Afghanistan have agreed to draw up a comprehensive strategic economic document on bilateral cooperation, the head of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) said.
According to Mehdi Mirashrafi, IRICA chief, “facilitating trade, exchanging customs information, solving border problems and developing transit are on the agenda of Iran and Afghanistan.”
Speaking to journalists after a video conference with Afghan officials, Mirashrafi said: “The two sides decided to prepare a comprehensive strategic economic document, considering the determinations of the two countries for strategic cooperation.”
Tehran Times reported that on the activation of the Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Tripartite Transit Corridor and the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) Quadripartite Corridor, Mirashrafi said: “This trend shows the serious determination of the Iranian Customs to facilitate transit through Afghanistan and connect Central Asian countries to international waters through the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.”
He also said Chabahar Port was one of the major issues discussed in the meeting.
“The port of Chabahar is an important and vital port for Afghanistan in the field of transit of goods through Iran, and accordingly, the Afghan side has demanded reducing visa fees and transit fees and reconsidering the penalties for customs violations in the transit route through Iran.”
The Chabahar seaport has been a vital development in Afghanistan’s efforts to increase connectivity with the region for trade purposes.
The port is partly intended to provide an alternative for trade between India and Afghanistan as it is 800 kilometers closer to the border of Afghanistan than Pakistan’s Karachi port.
Featured
Six Afghan refugees suspected of having set fire to Moria camp
Six young Afghan men including two minors were expected to face a prosecutor on Greece’s Lesvos island Wednesday on suspicion of setting fires to the Moria refugee camp last week.
The fire destroyed what was Europe’s largest migrant camp, leaving close to 13,000 people without shelter.
The suspects, aged 20 and below, are all Afghan nationals and were arrested in the past few days, local officials told Greece’s Athens News Agency (ANA).
Greek officials had insisted from the start that the fires had been the result of arson.
Earlier Wednesday, 13 migrants were detained on the island of Samos after a fire broke out near the local camp that houses over 4,700 people.
Most were later released but three remain under questioning, a local police source told AFP.
Gov’t welcomes Security Council’s decision to extend UNAMA
Public Health Ministry warns of possible second wave of COVID-19
Kabul, Tehran review cooperation, agree to draw up new strategy
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
Saudi Prince Khalid met with Bajwa during army chief’s visit to Riyadh
Trump believes Saudi Arabia will join Israel-UAE agreement
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Morning News Show Part1: Afghan Peace Process
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
- Featured4 days ago
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
- Featured3 days ago
Croatian flag lowered as last of their troops leave Afghanistan
- Featured1 day ago
Afghanistan wins seat at prestigious UN commission on status of women
- Latest News4 days ago
World leaders band together for Afghan women to have a voice
- Featured3 days ago
Abdullah returns to Kabul, contact group meets over agenda
- Featured3 days ago
Eight-member negotiating teams ‘working on talks agenda’
- Featured5 days ago
Looking back at the Afghan war on the day peace talks start