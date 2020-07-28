Featured
Govt welcomes Taliban’s Eid ceasefire, agrees to observe the truce
The Afghan government on Tuesday night welcomed the Taliban’s decision to call a three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha and announced that the Afghan security forces would also observe the truce.
President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter: “The Afghan government welcomes the Taliban’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire during the Eid days. While it is a significant step, the Afghan people ask for a permanent ceasefire and imminent start of direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.”
He said: “The Afghan government, in order to ensure peace and stability and the realization of the long-standing aspirations of our people has fulfilled all its obligations in the peace process and has left no excuse for the continuation of violence.”
Ghani also instructed all the security and defense forces in the country to observe the three-day ceasefire and not to carry out any operations against the Taliban unless the ceasefire is violated by the group, Sediqqi said.
The European Union’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia also reacted soon after the Taliban’s announcement and welcomed the development. He said it was “a step closer to negotiations.”
He also said the EU encourages the group to extend the ceasefire beyond Eid as the Afghan people not only want peace but also deserve it.
The Taliban on Tuesday evening announced the three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha and ordered its fighters to stay out of government-held territory.
In a statement on Twitter, the group said fighters have been ordered not to conduct any attacks on Afghan security forces unless in retaliation against attacks on them.
“The ceasefire will be conducted for Afghan people to enjoy a prosperous and peaceful Eid,” the statement read.
This statement came just hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the group to commit to a ceasefire over Eid.
He said a “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come.”
Addressing the fourth Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Kabul on Tuesday, Ghani said that to demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, they would soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha earlier this year.
Ghani said that “with this action we look forward to the start of direct negotiations with the Taliban in a week’s time.”
He also called on the Taliban to join the government at the negotiating table and to call for a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
A “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come,” he added.
Within hours of Ghani having said this, the Taliban issued their statement on Twitter announcing the three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha.
Taliban leader says group is on the verge of establishing “pure Islamic government”
The Taliban’s leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada stated Tuesday that the group is on the threshold of “establishing a pure Islamic government” and warned the United States and the international community to take the Doha-agreement seriously and “stop creating further problems”.
He said in his Eid ul-Adha message: “Our Jihad was and continues to be for ending the occupation and establishing a pure Islamic government, therefore, we reassure our Mujahid and persecuted nation that their aspirations will not be betrayed.”
Akhundzada said the Taliban had fulfilled its obligations regarding signing an agreement with the United States in Doha and efforts towards launching intra-Afghan negotiations but that it was now up to “other parties to determine how they utilize this opportunity at hand”.
He pointed out that the prisoner release issue was key to “building trust” and “shortening the path” towards peace.
He stated that although progress had been made with the US and its allies in terms of them having started to implement the Doha agreement by initiating the withdrawal of troops and handing over of five military bases, the US government must also “not create obstacles for ending of the longest war in American history with unwarranted remarks and propaganda”.
He warned the US that it needs to “properly execute its obligations”.
Elaborating on this, he said the ten-day prisoner exchange process timeline was extended to four months and objected to the continuing existence of blacklists and the carrying out of drone strikes, raids and artillery attacks on “unjustifiable grounds”.
He said these did not serve the interests of anyone nor could such actions play a role in winning the war.
“Rather such actions are counterproductive and only birth more complications, hence, it becomes imperative that both the United States and the international community take this issue seriously and stop creating further problems.”
Akhundzada’s remarks come just a day after the UN released its latest report on civilian casualties, stating over 1,200 people had been killed in the first six months of this year.
The report identified anti-government armed groups, including the Taliban and Daesh as the main cause of the casualties.
Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council also responded to the report and said the Taliban were responsible “for the vast majority” of civilian casualties.
In its statement, the NSC said: “We note the midyear report by UNAMA and underscore the government’s findings from the field demonstrate that the Taliban are responsible for the vast majority of the civilian casualties in Afghanistan, either directly or by creating an enabling environment for other terrorist groups to attack civilians.”
NATO also responded to the report and said on Twitter: “Unacceptable violence levels by the Taliban cause the majority of civilian casualties. Taliban insistence on violence risks harming the unique opportunity for peace. NATO calls on the Taliban to cease violence, live up to their commitments and enter intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP.”
The Taliban did however responded to the report late Monday. Their spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said: “We strongly reject this report by UNAMA. The report has been written and published based on information provided by Kabul administration security organs and has failed to establish actual cases of civilian casualties.”
Afghanistan Cricket CEO sacked for ‘misbehavior’
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday sacked its CEO, Lutfullah Stanikzai, over performance issues.
In a letter to Stanikzai, which was published on the ACB’s website, and signed by Farhan Yousefzai, the board’s chairman, Stanikzai was told his last day in office was Wednesday, July 29.
Reasons given in the letter for his termination state mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehavior with managers.
Yousefzai also said in the letter that Stanikzai was to hand over all equipment and documents belonging to the board by Wednesday.
In a statement issued on the ACB’s website, mention was made that Stanekzai had previously been issued verbal and written warnings.
Regarding his replacement, the statement read: “The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board.”
Meanwhile, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Stanikzai said he was surprised by the development and first found out about it from social media and not by any communication from the board.
He said he had spoken to Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhail, the state minister for parliamentary affairs, who sits on the ACB Board and even he was not aware.
“I spoke to a [ACB] board member and was told that they are not aware,” Stanikzai told ESPNcricinfo.
“According to ACB constitution, the CEO is appointed by the Board and any decision concerning the CEO should be done by the Board,” he said.
Stanikzai, who had served previously as a media manager, was hired as the CEO on a three-year contract in July last year immediately after Afghanistan’s dismal performance at the 2019 World Cup where they finished last in the 10-team tournament without a single win.
Stanikzai had replaced Asadullah Khan who had been charged with breaching the ACB constitution and policies on various decisions.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the ICC last year alerted the ACB that it was concerned by the inconsistency in the leadership in the Afghanistan board.
That message was delivered by Imran Khawaja, then ICC’s deputy chairman, who was recently appointed as interim chair of the global cricket body.
It is understood that Khawaja raised three issues with the ACB last September: concerns about its leadership, the money that the ACB receives from the ICC be strictly utilised for development of cricket in the country and, thirdly, the ACB should strengthen its internal audit.
Afghanistan was granted Full Membership in 2017, which entitled them to a distribution cost from the ICC for participating in global tournaments.
As per the new finance model, they would get around US$40 million for the 2016-23 commercial rights cycle for projected ICC revenues of $2.7 billion.
However, with the ICC’s projected revenues coming down, those costs have been adjusted to close to $4.8 million per year.
ESPNcricinfo reported in January this year the ACB received about $2.4 million as part of the ICC’s distribution money.
However, the ACB has been reeling financially after one of its major team sponsors pulled out in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Consequently, the ACB cut salaries of its entire coaching staff since May, ESPNcricinfo stated.
