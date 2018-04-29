Gov’t Welcomes India, China’s Plan of Joint Economic Project in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2018 6:13 pm)

The Ministry of Economy has welcomed India and China’s plan to work jointly on an economic project in Afghanistan.

The agreement on a joint economic project in Afghanistan was made during an informal two-day summit between Modi and Xi in China, an Indian newspaper reported.

According to Times of India, the leaders of the two Asian countries discussed participation in a project and that details are being worked out through diplomatic channels.

“It’s a sign that the two leaders, to an extent, did manage to address the distrust which has marked ties in the past few years,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Welcoming the agreement, Sohrab Bahman, Spokesman for the Ministry of Economy said that Afghanistan has the capacity for having big economic projects and that the cooperation of the two economic powers could boost Afghan economy.

Economic analysts, meanwhile, believe that having big economic projects of economic powers will improve regional cooperation and will lead to peace and stability in Afghanistan.