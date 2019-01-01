Gov’t Using Tricks to Postpone Presidential Election: Critics

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2019)

A number of politicians and political parties claimed on Tuesday that the National Unity Government (NUG) is using tricks to postpone the upcoming presidential election.

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced this week that the country’s presidential election, which was originally scheduled for April 20, has been delayed for three months.

According to the IEC, the decision was made after problems raised in using a biometric system and finalizing results of Afghan parliamentary elections.

Daud Ali Najafi, a member of a political party called Mehwar-e Mardom-e Afghanistan, said in a gathering on Tuesday that the election has been delayed due to government interference.

“Mehwar-e Mardom-e Afghanistan believes that the government has forced the IEC to postpone the election in its favor,” Najafi added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Wali Masoud, Chairman of the Masoud Foundation, who has announced his candidacy for the 2019 election, said that bringing reforms in the IEC was an excuse because the last four years was a good chance for reforms.

This comes as the IEC officials have always rejected any interference by the government.