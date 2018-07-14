Govt Urged to Trial Soldiers for Allegedly Torturing Qaisari’s Security Guards

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2018 6:05 pm)

Junbish Millie party on Saturday urged the government to trail those Afghan security forces allegedly involved in torture and abuse of bodyguards of militia commander Nizamuddin Qaisari arrested by the government.

A graphic video emerged on Friday, showing Afghan forces abusing bound and wounded bodyguards of Qaisari, kicking bloodied detainees in the face and stepping on their heads while smiling and posing for the camera.

“The emerged videos are true and they [Qaisari’s security guards] were abused and tortured,” said Bashir Ahmad Tayenj, spokesman of Junbish Millie party. “We urge the government and the international organizations to pursue the case.”

Following the issue, the Mohammad Musa Mahmudi, the Human Rights commission’s Chief Executive described the abuse and torture of the individuals as illegal.

The Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman, Mohammad Radmanish, however, the Afghan commando forces have not been involved in this torturing case and that a delegation has been set to probe the issue.

Qaisari was a district police chief in Faryab, but played a major role as a commander in charge of the provincial militias of reputedly exiled First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum who is also being accused by the government over human rights abuses.

Qaisari, was arrested after a violent dispute during a meeting with leaders of government security forces, about two weeks ago, drawing angry protests from Dostum’s supporters that are already in their 11th day.