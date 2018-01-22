Gov’t under Criticism for Handing Over Security of Hotel to Private Firm

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2018 10:27 pm)

The decision to handover the security responsibility of Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel to a private company has sparked strong criticism, following Taliban’s deadly attack on the hotel.

The Interior Ministry said on Monday that handing over the security responsibility of Intercontinental Hotel to Kabul Balkh Safety and Security Company (KBSS) was based on the decision of the hotel’s shareholders, more than three weeks before the attack.

“We have given the responsibility of the hotel to a private firm 21 days ago, and shareholders of the hotel were aware of the contract signed with the company,” said Najib Danish, Spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

There was some reports that an official at the Chief Executive Office was involved with the security firm. The office, however, rejected the report, saying that the KBSS should be investigated and face legal action in case of negligence in its responsibilities.

Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi, meanwhile said that the private firm assumed the responsibility of the hotel after the agreement of owners of the hotel, adding that the contract was offered for KBSS from three other volunteer firms.

Eyewitnesses who have survived the attack said that Taliban assailants raided on the hotel, only limited numbers of company’s personnel were at the hotel and hours before the incident, security equipment including baggage scanners of the hotel were disabled.

The Interior Minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak said that infiltrators have cooperated with the Taliban assailants during the attack on the hotel.

“According to the initial investigations, it is impossible for a group of six suicide attackers to enter into the hotel without the help of an intruder,” Mr. Barmak said.

The minister confirmed an intelligence weakness when asked how the insurgents were able to penetrate security at one of the most prominent landmarks in Kabul.

