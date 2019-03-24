Gov’t ‘Unable’ to Identify Perpetrators of ‘Chain Murders’: MPs

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2019)

Following the assassination of MP Obaidullah Barikzai in Kandahar, a number of Afghan lawmakers on Sunday criticized the government over failure to identify the perpetrators of “chain murders” in the country.

Barikzai who was a member of parliament from Uruzgan province killed by unknown gunmen in Kandahar on Saturday afternoon. He was laid to rest today in Kabul after a funeral ceremony attended by President Ghani and other high-ranking government officials.

Hailing the sacrifices of Barikzai, Ghani assured that the government will “comprehensively” investigate his assassination case and that will share the findings to his family.

However, MPs criticized the government over what they say failure to identify and punish the perpetrators of “chain murders” in the country.

They said “national” figures were being deliberately targeted in the country and that the government has failed to address their murder case.

“Whenever someone raises people’s voice, the enemy is targeting him. We should be united. We lose our prominent figures as a result of chain murders,” said Irfanullah Irfan, Deputy Secretary Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament).

“Our national figures were being mysteriously targeted, but unfortunately, the government is unable to identify the perpetrators and promptly address their case,” said Fazl Hadi Wazin, who is running as vice president in Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s ticket for the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Barikzai’s son, Ismail Khan who is serving in the Afghan National Army said that outsiders are involved in his father’s assassination. He said he will never give up fighting against terrorism.

“Neighboring countries are involved in my father’s assassination, but I can’t say anything, should wait for the outcomes of the investigation,” Ismail Khan said.

This is not the first time that a member of Afghan parliament being killed by unknown gunmen. In the last few years, about 20 Afghan MPs have been killed in different parts of the country.