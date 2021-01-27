Govt, UK and Canada stand firm on preserving media freedom

(Last Updated On: January 27, 2021)

Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs for Strategy and Policies Sediq Sediqqi said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that the Afghan government will deter any attempt by the enemy to silence Afghanistan’s media.

He said: “The Afghan government will deter enemies’ any attempt to falter or silence our media.

“We will stand firm to uphold one of our best gains of the past twenty years with our international allies who helped us to achieve it. No to dark ages [of the Taliban regime],” he said.

This comes after a joint press release was issued by embassies of the UK and Canada in Afghanistan on Wednesday marking the first anniversary of Afghanistan signing the Global Pledge on Media Freedom and joining the Media Freedom Coalition.

The Coalition is a partnership of 37 countries working to defend media freedom wherever it is threatened.

As co-chairs of the Global Campaign for Media Freedom, the UK and Canada stated it was reflecting Wednesday on the progress made to defend media freedom in Afghanistan.

“In July 2020, the Afghan Lower House of Parliament rejected amendments to the Mass Media Law, which would have had concerning implications for Afghan press freedom.

“Members of Afghanistan’s media community came together in solidarity, and we welcome the government’s decision to consult with them on any future changes,” the statement read.

However, the embassies stated that the threats to the safety of journalists and media professionals in the country remains one of the obstacles to the full implementation of the right to freedom of expression in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, Afghan journalists have faced growing levels of violence and insecurity over the past year. Members of the media, human rights activists, and other prominent members of civil society have been threatened, injured, or killed in targeted attacks – many of which are attributable to the Taliban and their proxies.

“We condemn all acts of violence, threats, censorship and intimidation towards those who are fighting to create a safer, fairer Afghanistan.” the statement from the embassies read.

It also noted that media outlets work tirelessly to uncover the truth and bravely report on it.

As such, “there must be full and transparent investigations into these heinous targeted attacks.

“All parties to the conflict in Afghanistan have a moral responsibility to end violence as a demonstration of their commitment to peace. We expect parties to the Afghan peace negotiations, including the Taliban, to publicly condemn the targeted attacks on members of the media, civil society organizations and the government.

“We also call for greater support from each side for the protection of journalists and the freedom of expression.

“Freedom of media and expression is a cornerstone of a democratic society and is essential for the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms. Attacks on media freedom are attacks on human rights,” the statement read.

The embassies stated that the vibrant Afghan media scene has been one of the biggest successes of the last two decades, and, according to the British and Candadian embassies it cannot be allowed to falter in the face of growing insecurity.

The UK and Canada stated their reiterate their commitment to working collaboratively with Afghanistan to defend its wide-ranging media landscape and protect its courageous journalists.

“Where media representatives are free to do their work safely, societies are more prosperous and resilient,” the statement read.