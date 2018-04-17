Gov’t Tries to Influence on Media Outlets: NAI

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2018 7:29 pm)

NAI-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan says the government is trying to have an influence on media outlets to hide the facts and its failures.

The chief executive of NAI, Mujib Khelwatgar believes that the government is now an opposition against the media outlets and has not taken any step in giving information and impunity to journalists.

Journalists also say that the government has failed to fulfill its commitments and they were nothing just as slogans.

“In most cases, the government ignores to give information to journalists. The issue has become a serious concern for the journalism society. It also indicates that the government only support the media in its slogans,” said Nawid Muhammadi, journalists.

Fahim Serat, another journalist added, “The government usually escapes to respond the media outlets and mostly tries to hide the facts.”

The nongovernmental organization advocating for open media in Afghanistan-NAI has always criticized the government officials over denying information.