Gov’t to Pay Costs of Biometric Tech in Election –IEC

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) gives government the responsibility for logistical costs of biometric system in election.

“The government takes responsibility to pay the costs of biometric technology and transfer it to other provinces due to the load of works in operational tasks of IEC. But IEC has the responsibility to manage and control the biometric system in the election,” Hafizullah Hashemi, a member of IEC said.

Hashemi noted the independence of IEC would not be questionable to give the payment responsibility to government.

Meanwhile, the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan praises using biometric system in the Election Day.

“We stopped our movements. The doors of electoral commission are open in every provinces. We will cooperation with IEC and government,” Hamayoun Hamayoun, a senior member of the coalition and the first deputy speaker of Lower House asserted.

However, the monitoring institutions of election believe that using biometric system would not be implemented in the Election Day.

“A commission that claimed to have no time, now says to use biometric system in the election,” Yousuf Rashid, CEO of the Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) added.

“We do not have enough time and the implementation of biometric system is impossible,” Naeem Ayoub Zada, the head of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) said.

While the time of holding the parliamentary election has changed for many times and delayed, now there are mixed concerns that the election will not be held in its specific time.