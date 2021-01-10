Latest News
Govt to distribute more than 5 million ID cards by April
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said that it will distribute more than five million electronic identity cards (ID card) before the end of the current solar year in April.
According to NSIA the holders of paper identity cards will not need to verify their identity cards once they have been issued. With the paper ID’s verification is needed to work for government or to obtain a passport.
Addressing the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament), the head of NSIA Jawed Rasuli said on Sunday that further information needed by other government bodies will be available soon.
“We had set a target of a few million to be distributed this year and we plan to distribute five million identity cards by the end of this [solar] year,” Rasuli said.
The senators welcomed the move but some were concerned about the limited number of ID offices that will distribute the cards.
“The centers that will be distributing ID cards are scarce and five centers are not enough for the five million people living in Kabul,” said Abdul Wahab Irfan, a Meshrano Jirga member.
“If we distribute ID cards for all Afghans, we will have transparent elections in the future,” said Mohammad Alam Izadyar, deputy speaker of the house.
Ghani appoints critics to avoid interim govt: politicians
Some Afghan politicians said on Sunday that President Ashraf Ghani has cultivated new friendships with some of his critics in order to avoid an interim government and to stay in power.
This comes after Ghani appointed Mohammad Mohaqiq, head of the Wahdat-i-Islami Party, as his senior political and military adviser and introduced Rahila Dostum as a member of the Wolesi Jirga (Upper House of Parliament).
Mohaqiq’s appointment comes after a reported “cold shoulder” in the past after not having been invited to the Presidential Palace for any meetings.
“All political parties think that an interim government should be established. If Ghani thinks that he will be in power for four year it may be a reason for the appointments,” said Sattar Murad, a leading member of Jamayat-e-Islami party.
Sources close to Mohaqiq said that the move to appoint him was based on his abilities and role in the peace process.
“Well-known figures in the current situation, Afghanistan needs unity in this time. I think it is the root of the issue,” said Zahir Wahdat, deputy head of the Wahdat-i-Islami Party.
This comes after some Afghan politicians called this week for the establishment of an interim government for the sake of the peace process.
However some politicians have said government and the Taliban should agree to keep the structure but change the leadership.
“Both sides should agree to a government with no changes in the current government system,” said politician Wahidullah Sabawoon.
Rahmatulluh Nabil, former head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), is one public figure to call for an interim government but said the government structure should remain the same.
The Presidential Palace has not commented about the recent appointments but on Saturday vowed to retain Afghanistan as a republic and only hand over power to an elected successor.
Govt spokesman killed in Kabul explosion
At least three people including the spokesman for the Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) were killed in an early morning explosion in Kabul city, police confirmed.
According to police, Zia Wadan was killed along with his bodyguard and driver at about 8am local time in a magnetic IED explosion in Karte-Naw in PD8.
“Zia Wadan, the spokesman for the APPF, his bodyguard and driver were killed in this morning’s IED blast in Shahrak Telaie Township in PD8, Kabul city,” police said.
Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed one other person was also wounded. Earlier a security source confirmed that Wadan had been targeted.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after a number of Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) members on Saturday blasted government for failing to ensure the safety of the people and accused government of not having established an effective security plan.
The MPs said the continuation of explosions and targeted killings in the country, especially in Kabul, have left the people frustrated, scared and angry.
One MP said no Kabul resident feels safe and that the few criminals that are being arrested is not enough to resolve the crisis.
Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry stated on Saturday that serious security measures have been taken to prevent attacks.
Explosions and targeted killings have spiked in recent months across the country, especially in Kabul.
While some government officials have accused the Taliban of being behind most of the assassinations of public figures, no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.
DABS working to increase power load from Uzbekistan
Afghanistan’s power utility company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said efforts are underway to normalize the transmission of electricity imported from Uzbekistan and to increase this supply to more than 450 megawatts.
DABS announced on Saturday that Uzbekistan’s electricity imports have been reduced to 150 megawatts and Tajikistan’s electricity imports to 60 megawatts.
Every winter Kabul’s power supply is severely compromised and angry residents pointed out that the government has failed to rectify the problem.
On Saturday Ghani raised the issue of the completion of regional economic projects with a visiting Turkmen delegation. He said this was a key priority and that Afghanistan is keen to import more electricity from Turkmenistan.
