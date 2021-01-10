Govt to distribute more than 5 million ID cards by April

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2021)

The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said that it will distribute more than five million electronic identity cards (ID card) before the end of the current solar year in April.

According to NSIA the holders of paper identity cards will not need to verify their identity cards once they have been issued. With the paper ID’s verification is needed to work for government or to obtain a passport.

Addressing the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament), the head of NSIA Jawed Rasuli said on Sunday that further information needed by other government bodies will be available soon.

“We had set a target of a few million to be distributed this year and we plan to distribute five million identity cards by the end of this [solar] year,” Rasuli said.

The senators welcomed the move but some were concerned about the limited number of ID offices that will distribute the cards.

“The centers that will be distributing ID cards are scarce and five centers are not enough for the five million people living in Kabul,” said Abdul Wahab Irfan, a Meshrano Jirga member.

“If we distribute ID cards for all Afghans, we will have transparent elections in the future,” said Mohammad Alam Izadyar, deputy speaker of the house.