Govt to build 38 new saffron processing centers around the country

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2021)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said it will build 38 new saffron processing centers in seven provinces in the country this solar year, 1400.

The ministry says the centers will be built in Herat, Ghazni, Sar-e-Pul, Kunduz, Balkh, Faryab and Daikundi provinces.

The ministry added that the construction of these centers will help increase the yield, quality and value of saffron.

Saffron is one of the most important export products of Afghanistan.

Afghan saffron has sold for up to $1,000 per kilogram in world markets due to its high quality.

However, according to a number of growers, the price of saffron globally has dropped in the past year.

A few years ago, Afghanistan government and donors started promoting saffron as a legal alternative to the cultivation of opium poppy, as a commodity that fits with a market-led approach to Afghanistan’s agricultural sector and as a crop that can enhance women’s participation in economic activities and their productive role outside the household.

According to the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) the planting of saffron provides the basis for growth and employment creation envisaged in the country.