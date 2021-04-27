Business
Govt to build 38 new saffron processing centers around the country
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said it will build 38 new saffron processing centers in seven provinces in the country this solar year, 1400.
The ministry says the centers will be built in Herat, Ghazni, Sar-e-Pul, Kunduz, Balkh, Faryab and Daikundi provinces.
The ministry added that the construction of these centers will help increase the yield, quality and value of saffron.
Saffron is one of the most important export products of Afghanistan.
Afghan saffron has sold for up to $1,000 per kilogram in world markets due to its high quality.
However, according to a number of growers, the price of saffron globally has dropped in the past year.
A few years ago, Afghanistan government and donors started promoting saffron as a legal alternative to the cultivation of opium poppy, as a commodity that fits with a market-led approach to Afghanistan’s agricultural sector and as a crop that can enhance women’s participation in economic activities and their productive role outside the household.
According to the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) the planting of saffron provides the basis for growth and employment creation envisaged in the country.
Afghanistan’s walnut yield tops 14,877 metric tons
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), reports that in the 1399 solar year, 14,877 metric tons of walnuts were harvested throughout the country.
According to MAIL data, 5,206 hectares of land was used to cultivate walnut trees in 28 provinces.
Badakhshan was reported as having the highest yield with a harvest of 4,464 metric tons.
Kapisa produced 2,520 metric tons; Parwan ended the year with 1,575 metric tons; and Baghlan with 803 metric tons.
MAIL attributed the solid harvest to good weather, timely rains and the support of the Ministry of Agriculture for growers.
Kabul, Nuristan, Takhar, Panjshir, Kunar, Paktia, Maidan Wardak and Daikundi also have suitable conditions for the production and growth of walnuts, MAIL stated.
Walnuts are grown prolifically across Afghanistan especially as the mountainous and sandy areas provide perfect growing conditions. Walnuts are also popular among Afghans.
So far, several types of walnuts have been identified in the country, the most common of which is the paper-shell type walnuts.
Walnut tree wood is also used in industry, and even the flowers and bark of the kernels in the form of iodine are used in Greek medicine. The fruit or kernel is rich in vitamins A and B and is eaten fresh and dried.
Walnuts contain 76% oil, 22% protein and some carbohydrates, as well as a small amount of vitamins A-B-E in raw fruits and vitamin C, which increases its value.
Dry nuts are of paramount economic importance to Afghanistan and because dried walnuts have a high sales market value, this dried fruit plays a major role in the country’s economy.
MAIL records beetroot yield of over 5,000 tons for 1399
Afghanistan’s Statistics and Information Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has recorded a solid yield in the cultivation and harvest of beetroot for the 1399 solar year.
MAIL stated that in total, 5,000 metric tons of beetroot was harvested last solar year (April 2020 to March 2021) and that 2,910 metric tons was harvested in Takhar province alone.
MAIL reported that 194 hectares of agricultural land was used for the cultivation of beetroot last year in Takhar.
Other provinces where beetroot is grown in abundance is Herat, Ghor, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Kunduz, Ghazni and Kunar, the ministry said.
The total area under cultivation of beetroot last year around the country was 347 hectares of land, said the ministry.
Afghan farmers harvested more than 2,500 tons of peppers last year
According to the Statistics and Information Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), 2,529 metric tons of peppers were produced in the country last year, of which 184 tons were bell peppers.
According to the ministry, Laghman province had the highest yield with over 400 tons while Helmand, Parwan, Kandahar, Takhar and Balkh also provided substantial yields, MAIL said.
Parwan province was however noted as being the most important producer of bell peppers in the country and last year, 280 hectares of land was cultivated for this purpose – land that yielded 30 tons of bell peppers.
Peppers are extremely popular in Afghanistan and are used fresh or dried in daily cooking.
As part of their efforts to promote farming and processing of products in the country, MAIL has distributed solar dryers to a number of women farmers across the country in a bid to help them dry fresh vegetables and fruits – in order to stop wastage.
