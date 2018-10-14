Gov’t, Taliban Have Opportunity to Find Solution for Peace: Senators

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2018)

Afghan Senators at the Upper House of Parliament have emphasized that the U.S. peace plan for Afghanistan is a golden opportunity for Taliban to stop war in the country.

They expressed optimism over the role of Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, saying Khalilzad is capable of managing the regional policies.

“The assignment of Khalilzad is a golden opportunity. If U.S. reaches to its final decision about the importance of peace in Afghanistan, it can take effective steps regarding it,” Senator Ahmad Yousuf Nuristani said.

Senator Ghayrat Bahir also noted, “Taliban should use this opportunity. The government and U.S. now believes in providing peace in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Senate House, Fazlul Hadi Muslimyar stressed that Khalilzad can specify a solution for peace in Afghanistan.

“Khalilzad is completely aware of regional issues and he can have practical steps in peace talks with Taliban. We urge the Taliban group to address the demands of people and join the peace process,” Muslimyar added.

Afghan Senators are said to believe that the world countries should prove their efforts in fight against terrorism and put further pressures on it supporters to end war in Afghanistan.