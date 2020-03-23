Gov’t, Taliban conduct first VC over prisoner release

(Last Updated On: March 23, 2020)

For the first time, the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban shared views via video conference on how to release the prisoners.

The National Security Council reporting the first call between the government representatives and the Taliban said that they have negotiated with the Taliban over releasing prisoners, violence reduction, Intra-Afghan Talks, and ceasefire over the call.

Jawid Faisal, the spokesperson of NSC, said, “In this video call, both sides talked about reducing violence against Afghans, direct talks and long-lasting ceasefire. The video call lasted for two and a half hours, and the technicality of releasing the prisoners was negotiated.”

However, the political office of the Taliban in Qatar said that only the technicality of the prisoner release was negotiated in the video conference.

Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban, said, “In this call, only the release of the prisoners was negotiated.”

This comes as Zalmay Khalilzad welcomed these talks in a tweet saying that both the laterals had technical and serious discussions over releasing prisoners.

Khalilzad’s tweet: “The over two-hour technical discussion today was important, serious, and detailed. My thanks to all sides. Everyone clearly understands the coronavirus threat makes prisoner releases that much more urgent.”

This comes as the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement called these talks productive and fruitful saying that the laterals discussed the prisoner release, its list, and place.