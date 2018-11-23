Gov’t Still Working on Negotiating Team For Peace Talks with Taliban: ARG

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2018)

The Presidential Palace (ARG) on Friday said that the government is still working on advisory board for peace talks with the Taliban and that the composition of the negotiating team will be announced after president’s approval.

Sources have told Ariana News that President Ashraf Ghani has already elected a negotiating team comprised of 11 members led by his office Chief of Staff Abdul Salam Rahimi, following his recent meetings with a number of politicians and political parties’ leadership.

According to the sources, the team includes Education Minister Mirwais Balkhi, Acting Minister of Information & Culture Hassina Safi, Deputy Minister of Higher Education Abdul Tawab Balakarzai, Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Dr. Alema, Ebadullah Ebad Deputy Head of NDS, MP Shagul Rezayee, Ulema Council member Attaullah Ludin, , Paktia Governor Shamin Katawzi, a member of the Supreme Court Abdullah Attai and MoFA Director of Cultural Affairs Tooryalai Ghiasi.

However, the president’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansoori on Monday said that the government is working on a national advisory board for peace and that it will be announced after approval by the president.

“The government is working on all aspects of the peace process including setting up a negotiating team. Details in this regard will be announced at an appropriate time to the people,” Chakhansoori tweeted.

This comes as last month, the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to formulate an authoritative negotiating team for peace talks.