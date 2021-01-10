Govt spokesman killed in Kabul explosion

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2021)

At least three people including the spokesman for the Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) were killed in an early morning explosion in Kabul city, police confirmed.

According to police, Zia Wadan was killed along with his bodyguard and driver at about 8am local time in a magnetic IED explosion in Karte-Naw in PD8.

“Zia Wadan, the spokesman for the APPF, his bodyguard and driver were killed in this morning’s IED blast in Shahrak Telaie Township in PD8, Kabul city,” police said.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed one other person was also wounded. Earlier a security source confirmed that Wadan had been targeted.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes after a number of Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) members on Saturday blasted government for failing to ensure the safety of the people and accused government of not having established an effective security plan.

The MPs said the continuation of explosions and targeted killings in the country, especially in Kabul, have left the people frustrated, scared and angry.

One MP said no Kabul resident feels safe and that the few criminals that are being arrested is not enough to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry stated on Saturday that serious security measures have been taken to prevent attacks.

Explosions and targeted killings have spiked in recent months across the country, especially in Kabul.

While some government officials have accused the Taliban of being behind most of the assassinations of public figures, no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.