Govt Spends Only 32 Percent of Development Budget as Second Quarter of FY Ends

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2018 7:18 pm)

Officials at the Ministry of Finance say only 32 percent of the government’s development budget was being spent after the end of second quarter of the current fiscal year.

The government institutions which have been able to spend their development budget better were included; the Ministry of Public Work (49%), Ministry of Finance (44%), Ministry of Public Health (43%), Ministry of Economy (43%), Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (34%) and Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (30%).

In addition, the ministries which have been failed to perform well so far in spending their development budget, were included; the Ministry of Telecommunication (3.91%), Ministry of Transport (8%), Ministry of Women Affairs (10%), Ministry of Information and Culture (14%), Ministry of Refugees & Repatriation (13%), and Ministry of Counter-Narcotics (22%).

However, the Finance Ministry Spokesman Ajmal Hamid Abdul Rahimzai said that the current fiscal year has been good in terms of government’s development budget spending compared to previous year.

Following the issue, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said that more than 50 percent of the government’s development budget should have been spent so far.

“The government should pay heed to this [issue] and rise the spending rate,” said Etebar Khan Zadran, a member of ACCI. “Spending development budget will make way for economic growth and job opportunities in the country.”

This comes as the government’s budget for the current fiscal year is estimated to 377 billion Afghani including 266 billion in development budget and 110 billion more in ordinary budget.