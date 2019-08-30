Gov’t Shouldn’t Monopolize Peace Talks: Khalili

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2019)

Chairman of High Peace Council, Karim Khalili stresses on the formation of an inclusive negotiating team for the upcoming talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Speaking at a campaign rally of Stability and Partnership ticket, he warns that if the government removes him or any other influential political party from the talks, these parties will enter “direct talks with the Taliban.”

Meanwhile, Afghan government CEO and presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah reiterates his commitment to bringing peace.

“We never want to keep our position and our power at the expense of war’s continuation,” Mr. Abdullah said.

This comes as although in a probable peace deal, the Taliban would demand a delay in the upcoming presidential election, President Ghani stresses on holding the election at any condition.