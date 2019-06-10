Govt Should Not Interfere to Solve Parliament Impasse: MPs

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2019)

Some lawmakers on Monday said that the parliament impasse has damaged the Afghan parliament prestige at the national and international levels.

For more than a month, the lower house of parliament is unable to hold a general session or resolve the dispute over the selection of the House Speaker.

The tension erupted after Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, was announced as the House Speaker at the end of the election process but his rival Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP from Khost province, refused to accept Rahmani’s win.

Several committees were formed to resolve the issue but no ended with no breakthrough.

Recently, reports emerged that the government has tasked the Supreme Court to make a decision about the ongoing problem in the House.

“It is unacceptable for us if the presidential palace tries to interfere in our affairs because it will create more problems,” said Javid Sapai, an MP from Kunar province.

Nazir Ahmad Hanafi, another MP from western Herat province said that the Supreme Court decision on this regard is illegal and will not be accepted by the lawmakers.

A number of lawmakers emphasized that a decision with a good intention is the only solution to the problem, reasoning that the issue has faced with a deadlock.

“We checked the archive and Rahmani was the winner based on the vote cast but the legal solution was not accepted and the issue faced with a deadlock. Now, we must form a committee to purpose a consultative solution,” said Khan Agha Rezaee, an MP from Kabul province.

At the same time, some lawmakers insisted that the continuation of the problem is not in the interest of anyone rather it will create a big crisis.