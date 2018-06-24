Gov’t Should Free Taliban Prisoners to Make Way for ‘Second Ceasefire’ – Akbar Agha

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2018 9:23 pm)

Sayed Akbar Agha, head of the Council for the Salvation of Afghanistan says a set timetable for withdrawal of foreign forces and the release of Taliban prisoners could pave way for the second ceasefire in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Sunday, Akbar Agha said: “The only way for having a second ceasefire is that the government should free some [Taliban] prisoners.”

He said about 46,000 Taliban members are currently under the government’s captivity, insisting that the release of some of these prisoners could possibly make way for the second truce with the government.

“It will be much better if they get released in large numbers. Among 46,000 prisoners, it [the government] should release 2,000 or 3,000 of them,” he said.

Akbar Agha, meanwhile. said that his council is ready to mediate between the government and the Taliban to allow room for ensuring peace in the country.

“We will go to the Taliban as well as to the government; it will be a practical move and we will ask them [the Taliban] to come and support us so that the foreigners could set a timetable for withdrawal,”

“If it was required we will also meet foreigners and the government should pave the ground in this regard so that we could ask them to specify a date for their withdrawal,” he said.

His remarks comes after the Taliban made a three-day ceasefire with the government during Eid festival which was highly welcomed by the people and it raised hopes of having an end to the nearly 17-year-old war in the country.